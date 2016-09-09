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Poster of The Autopsy of Jane Doe
7.1
The Autopsy of Jane Doe - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Autopsy of Jane Doe
7.1

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

, 2016
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Autopsy of Jane Doe
7.1
The Autopsy of Jane Doe - Dubbed trailer
The Autopsy of Jane Doe  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A father and son, both coroners, are pulled into a complex mystery while attempting to identify the body of a young woman, who was apparently harboring dark secrets.

Cast

Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Austin
Ophelia Lovibond
Ophelia Lovibond
Emma
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Tommy
Michael McElhatton
Michael McElhatton
Sheriff Burke
Jane Perry
Jane Perry
Lieutenant Wade
Parker Sawyers
Parker Sawyers
Trooper Cole
Adrian Palmer
Adrian Palmer
Olwen Catherine Kelly
Jane Doe
Mary Duddy
Irene Daniels
Mark Phoenix
Louis Tannis
Sydney
Stanley the Cat
Director André Øvredal
Writer Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing
Composer Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 29 October 2016
World premiere 9 September 2016
Release date
23 March 2017 Russia Вольга 18+
7 September 2017 Austria 16
23 March 2017 Belarus
4 May 2017 Brazil
23 December 2016 Estonia
31 May 2017 France
16 March 2017 Germany
31 March 2017 Great Britain
17 August 2017 Hong Kong
31 March 2017 Ireland 18
8 March 2017 Italy
23 March 2017 Kazakhstan
30 December 2016 Lithuania N-16
13 January 2017 Norway 15
13 January 2017 Poland
9 March 2017 Portugal
23 August 2017 South Korea 18
13 January 2017 Spain
21 December 2016 Sweden 15
23 March 2017 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,170,178
Production 42, IM Global, Impostor Pictures
Also known as
The Autopsy of Jane Doe, La morgue, A boncolás, A Autópsia, A Autópsia de Jane Doe, Autopsie fatală, Autopsja Jane Doe, Autopsy, Dēmona autopsija, La autopsia de Jane Doe, La autopsia de una desconocida, Obdukcija Džejn Do, Obdukcija Jane Doe, Otopsi, Skrodimas, Tajomstvo smrti slečny Neznámej, The Jane Doe Identity, Tundmatu naise lahkamine, Η αυτοψία, Аутопсията на Джейн Доу, Демон внутри, Демон всередині, ジェーン・ドウの解剖, 无名女尸, 無名屍詛咒, 驗屍官, L'autopsie de Jane Doe, Вскрытие неизвестной, Вскрытие Джейн Доу

Film rating

7.1
Rate 26 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1680 In the Horror genre  104 In films of Great Britain  140 In films of 2016  70
Toronto International Film Festival — all awards and nominations (1)
Updated 27 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Autopsy of Jane Doe - Dubbed trailer
The Autopsy of Jane Doe Dubbed trailer
The Autopsy of Jane Doe - Trailer
The Autopsy of Jane Doe Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Quotes

Emma What's that for?
Tommy To make sure he's dead. There used to be a time it was hard to tell a comatose person from a dead one, so coroners tied bells to everybody in the morgue. So if they heard a 'ting', they knew somebody down there wasn't quite ready to go.
Emma So, why do you have one?
Tommy Well, I'm... I'm a bit of a traditionalist.

Frequently asked questions about the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”

When is the premiere of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?

The world premiere of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” was on 9 September 2016.

What is the rating of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?

The film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is rated 7.1/10 on Kinoafisha (26 votes) and 6.8/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?

The runtime of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is 1 hour 39 minutes.

Who directed the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?

The film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” was directed by André Øvredal.

What is the budget of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?

The budget of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is $4,000,000.

How much did the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” gross?

The film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” grossed $6,170,178 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?

The music for the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.

Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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