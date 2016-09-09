7.1The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Autopsy of Jane Doe, 2016
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Synopsis
A father and son, both coroners, are pulled into a complex mystery while attempting to identify the body of a young woman, who was apparently harboring dark secrets.
Cast
Olwen Catherine Kelly
Jane Doe
Mary Duddy
Irene Daniels
Mark Phoenix
Louis Tannis
Sydney
Stanley the Cat
Director André Øvredal
Writer Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing
Composer Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 29 October 2016
World premiere 9 September 2016
Release date
|23 March 2017
|Russia
|Вольга
|18+
|7 September 2017
|Austria
|16
|23 March 2017
|Belarus
|4 May 2017
|Brazil
|23 December 2016
|Estonia
|31 May 2017
|France
|16 March 2017
|Germany
|31 March 2017
|Great Britain
|17 August 2017
|Hong Kong
|31 March 2017
|Ireland
|18
|8 March 2017
|Italy
|23 March 2017
|Kazakhstan
|30 December 2016
|Lithuania
|N-16
|13 January 2017
|Norway
|15
|13 January 2017
|Poland
|9 March 2017
|Portugal
|23 August 2017
|South Korea
|18
|13 January 2017
|Spain
|21 December 2016
|Sweden
|15
|23 March 2017
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,170,178
Production 42, IM Global, Impostor Pictures
Also known as
The Autopsy of Jane Doe, La morgue, A boncolás, A Autópsia, A Autópsia de Jane Doe, Autopsie fatală, Autopsja Jane Doe, Autopsy, Dēmona autopsija, La autopsia de Jane Doe, La autopsia de una desconocida, Obdukcija Džejn Do, Obdukcija Jane Doe, Otopsi, Skrodimas, Tajomstvo smrti slečny Neznámej, The Jane Doe Identity, Tundmatu naise lahkamine, Η αυτοψία, Аутопсията на Джейн Доу, Демон внутри, Демон всередині, ジェーン・ドウの解剖, 无名女尸, 無名屍詛咒, 驗屍官, L'autopsie de Jane Doe, Вскрытие неизвестной, Вскрытие Джейн Доу
Updated 27 April 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Listen to the
soundtrack The Autopsy of Jane Doe
soundtrack The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Quotes
Emma What's that for?
Tommy To make sure he's dead. There used to be a time it was hard to tell a comatose person from a dead one, so coroners tied bells to everybody in the morgue. So if they heard a 'ting', they knew somebody down there wasn't quite ready to go.
Emma So, why do you have one?
Tommy Well, I'm... I'm a bit of a traditionalist.
Frequently asked questions about the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”
When is the premiere of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?
The world premiere of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” was on 9 September 2016.
What is the rating of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?
The film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is rated 7.1/10 on Kinoafisha (26 votes) and 6.8/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?
The runtime of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is 1 hour 39 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?
The film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” was directed by André Øvredal.
What is the budget of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?
The budget of the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is $4,000,000.
How much did the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” gross?
The film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” grossed $6,170,178 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”?
The music for the film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Mortuary Assistant Horror
2026, USA
5.0
Tormento Horror, Thriller
2025, Mexico
5.1
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Horror
2019, USA
6.7
The Night House Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
6.0
The Dark and the Wicked Horror
2020, USA
6.3
The Lodge Horror, Thriller, Drama
2019, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Ghostland Mystery, Horror
2018, France / Canada
7.2
Gerald's Game Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
6.6
Ghost Stories Horror
2017, USA
6.5
The Ritual Horror
2017, Great Britain
6.4
Terrified Horror, Mystery
2017, Argentina
6.3
Veronica Horror
2017, Spain
5.9
Film in Collections
2026, Russia, Family
2026, Russia, Drama, History
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Biography
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action