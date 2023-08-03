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Poster of Sleep
6.6
Sleep - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sleep
6.6

Sleep

, 2023
Jam
South Korea / Comedy, Horror, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sleep
6.6
Sleep - Trailer
Sleep  Trailer

Synopsis

Hyun-su and Soo-jin are newlyweds. Seemingly out of nowhere, he starts talking in his sleep. “Someone’s inside.” From that night on, whenever he falls asleep, he transforms into someone else with no recollection of what happened the night before. Soo-jin is overwhelmed with anxiety that he’d hurt her family while she sleeps and can barely sleep a wink because of this irrational fear. Despite sleep treatment, Hyun-su’s sleepwalking only intensifies, and she begins to feel that her unborn child may be in danger…

Cast

Kim Gook Hee
Min Jeong
Jeong Yu-mi
Jeong Yu-mi
Soo-jin
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Doctor
Geum-Soon Kim
Shaman
Sun-kyun Lee
Sun-kyun Lee
Hyun-soo
Lee Kyeong-jin
Soo-jin's Mother
Lee Dong-chan
Park Chun-gi
Ha-na-im Hong
Receptionist
Kim Guk-Hee
Kim Guk-Hee
Min Jeong
Park Hyun-Jeong
Nurse
Kim Jun
Jin-hyeok
Director Jason Yu
Writer Jason Yu
Composer Hyukjin Chang, Yong Jin Chang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 August 2024
World premiere 3 August 2023
Release date
17 October 2024 Russia Иноекино
21 February 2024 France TP
12 July 2024 Great Britain
13 September 2023 Indonesia 17+
14 September 2023 Malaysia
21 September 2023 Singapore NC16
6 September 2023 South Korea 15
9 September 2024 Spain 16
22 September 2023 Taiwan
14 September 2023 Thailand
6 July 2024 UAE PG15
Worldwide Gross $11,063,144
Production Lewis Pictures, Nova Media, Solaire Partners
Also known as
Jam, Sleep, Sleep: El mal no duerme, Mộng Du, Sleep: O Mal Nunca Dorme, Сон, Спи, スリープ, 鬼夢遊, 眠, 잠, หลับ ลึก หลอน

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sleep - Trailer
Sleep Trailer
Sleep - Dubbed trailer
Sleep Dubbed trailer
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