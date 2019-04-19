Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Samaritans
4.3
Kinoafisha Films The Samaritans
4.3

The Samaritans

, 2017
The Samaritans
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Samaritans
4.3

Synopsis

Four co-workers get together to finish a project at their manager's home. They haven't actually met face to face and they discover they have more in common than the new App they are perfecting. As they piece together their histories, they realize that each of them has a deadly secret that could reveal a way out or seal their fates. Their pasts have provoked a vengeful force to show them the errors in their ways. The home they have been summoned to becomes their court and their prison. Can they prove that history doesn't repeat itself? Can they redeem themselves before time runs out? Will they figure out their fateful bond before revenge has its way with them?

Cast

Keith Collins
Frank
Doug Bollinger
Eddie
Timothy Laurel Harrison
Daisy
Annelise Nielsen
Rosie
Director Doug Bollinger
Writer Doug Bollinger, Keith Collins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 19 April 2019
World premiere 19 April 2019
Release date
30 January 2020 South Korea 15세 이상 관람가
Production ShutUp Louie Productions, Baffled Entertainment, Beach Point Productions
Also known as
The Samaritans, 附身遊戲

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more