In an interview, Osgood Perkins recounted an anecdote from filming when he discovered that Nicolas Cage possesses a peculiar skill: he can accurately judge how loudly or softly to speak so the audio stays usable. Perkins said the sound engineer came to him a couple of days after Nic arrived on set, amazed, and explained that when Nic was miked the levels would hit the exact upper usable limit as he went loud — a decibel or two more and the take would be unusable — and when he dropped to a whisper the levels would sit exactly on the lower usable threshold; any further and the audio wouldn’t be usable. The engineer had never seen anything like it, and Perkins described it as the craziest thing he had ever seen.