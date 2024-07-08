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Poster of Longlegs
6.1
Longlegs - final trailer
Kinoafisha Films Longlegs
6.1

Longlegs

, 2024
Longlegs
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Longlegs
6.1
Longlegs - final trailer
Longlegs  final trailer

Synopsis

FBI agent Lee Harker is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of connections to occult practices, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he strikes again.

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Maika Monroe
Maika Monroe
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt
Blair Underwood
Erin Boyes
Erin Boyes
Michelle Choi-Lee
Director Oz Perkins
Writer Oz Perkins
Composer Elvis Perkins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 August 2024
World premiere 8 July 2024
Release date
25 July 2024 Russia Атмосфера Кино
2 August 2024 Andorra
29 August 2024 Argentina +16
18 July 2024 Australia MA 15+
8 August 2024 Austria
26 July 2024 Azerbaijan
10 July 2024 Belgium
29 August 2024 Brazil 18
12 July 2024 Bulgaria
20 September 2024 Cambodia
12 July 2024 Canada 14A
22 August 2024 Chile 14
22 August 2024 Colombia
1 August 2024 Croatia 15
22 August 2024 Czechia
8 August 2024 Denmark 15
29 August 2024 Dominican Republic
19 July 2024 Estonia
9 August 2024 Finland Tulossa
10 July 2024 France 12
1 August 2024 Georgia R
8 August 2024 Germany 16
12 July 2024 Great Britain 15
11 July 2024 Greece
29 August 2024 Hong Kong IIB
1 August 2024 Hungary 18
19 July 2024 Iceland 16 year age limit
12 July 2024 India A
17 July 2024 Indonesia 17+
12 July 2024 Ireland 16
11 July 2024 Israel 16
31 October 2024 Italy 14+
14 March 2025 Japan PG12
1 August 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
18 July 2024 Kuwait
12 July 2024 Kyrgyzstan
19 July 2024 Latvia N16
18 July 2024 Lebanon
19 July 2024 Lithuania
11 July 2024 Malaysia
29 August 2024 Mexico B-15
12 July 2024 Moldova
29 July 2024 Mongolia
1 August 2024 Montenegro o.A.
11 July 2024 Netherlands 16
18 July 2024 New Zealand R16
2 August 2024 Norway 15
15 August 2024 Peru
10 July 2024 Philippines R-16
12 July 2024 Poland
25 July 2024 Portugal M/16
11 July 2024 Puerto Rico R
18 July 2024 Qatar
6 September 2024 Romania
18 July 2024 Saudi Arabia
1 August 2024 Serbia o.A.
11 July 2024 Singapore NC16
12 July 2024 South Africa 16
30 October 2024 South Korea 15
2 August 2024 Spain 16
30 August 2024 Sweden 15
12 July 2024 Taiwan 15+
12 July 2024 Tajikistan
1 August 2024 Thailand 18
6 September 2024 Turkey 18+
18 July 2024 UAE TBC
12 July 2024 USA R
1 August 2024 Ukraine 18+
29 August 2024 Uruguay
12 July 2024 Uzbekistan
6 September 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $127,961,936
Production C2 Motion Picture Group, Cweature Features, Oddfellows Pictures
Also known as
Longlegs, Longlegs: Coleccionista de almas, Собиратель душ, 長腿, Cambaz, Dvēseļu kolekcionārs, Hingede koguja, Kod zła, Longlegs - Vínculo Mortal, Longlegs: A rém, Longlegs: Coleccionador De Almas, Longlegs: Colecționarul de suflete, Longlegs: Thảm Kịch Dị Giáo, O Colecionador de Almas, Sakupljač duša, Sielų kolekcionierius, Довгоніг, Сакупљач душа, ロングレッグス

Film rating

6.1
Rate 122 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3153 In the Horror genre  327 In the Thriller genre  649 In films of USA  1900 In films of 2024  186

Film Trailers

All trailers
Longlegs - final trailer
Longlegs Final trailer
Longlegs - trailer
Longlegs Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

In an interview, Osgood Perkins recounted an anecdote from filming when he discovered that Nicolas Cage possesses a peculiar skill: he can accurately judge how loudly or softly to speak so the audio stays usable. Perkins said the sound engineer came to him a couple of days after Nic arrived on set, amazed, and explained that when Nic was miked the levels would hit the exact upper usable limit as he went loud — a decibel or two more and the take would be unusable — and when he dropped to a whisper the levels would sit exactly on the lower usable threshold; any further and the audio wouldn’t be usable. The engineer had never seen anything like it, and Perkins described it as the craziest thing he had ever seen.

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