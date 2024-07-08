FBI agent Lee Harker is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of connections to occult practices, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he strikes again.
|25 July 2024
|Russia
|Атмосфера Кино
|2 August 2024
|Andorra
|29 August 2024
|Argentina
|+16
|18 July 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|8 August 2024
|Austria
|26 July 2024
|Azerbaijan
|10 July 2024
|Belgium
|29 August 2024
|Brazil
|18
|12 July 2024
|Bulgaria
|20 September 2024
|Cambodia
|12 July 2024
|Canada
|14A
|22 August 2024
|Chile
|14
|22 August 2024
|Colombia
|1 August 2024
|Croatia
|15
|22 August 2024
|Czechia
|8 August 2024
|Denmark
|15
|29 August 2024
|Dominican Republic
|19 July 2024
|Estonia
|9 August 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa
|10 July 2024
|France
|12
|1 August 2024
|Georgia
|R
|8 August 2024
|Germany
|16
|12 July 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|11 July 2024
|Greece
|29 August 2024
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|1 August 2024
|Hungary
|18
|19 July 2024
|Iceland
|16 year age limit
|12 July 2024
|India
|A
|17 July 2024
|Indonesia
|17+
|12 July 2024
|Ireland
|16
|11 July 2024
|Israel
|16
|31 October 2024
|Italy
|14+
|14 March 2025
|Japan
|PG12
|1 August 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|18 July 2024
|Kuwait
|12 July 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|19 July 2024
|Latvia
|N16
|18 July 2024
|Lebanon
|19 July 2024
|Lithuania
|11 July 2024
|Malaysia
|29 August 2024
|Mexico
|B-15
|12 July 2024
|Moldova
|29 July 2024
|Mongolia
|1 August 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|11 July 2024
|Netherlands
|16
|18 July 2024
|New Zealand
|R16
|2 August 2024
|Norway
|15
|15 August 2024
|Peru
|10 July 2024
|Philippines
|R-16
|12 July 2024
|Poland
|25 July 2024
|Portugal
|M/16
|11 July 2024
|Puerto Rico
|R
|18 July 2024
|Qatar
|6 September 2024
|Romania
|18 July 2024
|Saudi Arabia
|1 August 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|11 July 2024
|Singapore
|NC16
|12 July 2024
|South Africa
|16
|30 October 2024
|South Korea
|15
|2 August 2024
|Spain
|16
|30 August 2024
|Sweden
|15
|12 July 2024
|Taiwan
|15+
|12 July 2024
|Tajikistan
|1 August 2024
|Thailand
|18
|6 September 2024
|Turkey
|18+
|18 July 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|12 July 2024
|USA
|R
|1 August 2024
|Ukraine
|18+
|29 August 2024
|Uruguay
|12 July 2024
|Uzbekistan
|6 September 2024
|Viet Nam
In an interview, Osgood Perkins recounted an anecdote from filming when he discovered that Nicolas Cage possesses a peculiar skill: he can accurately judge how loudly or softly to speak so the audio stays usable. Perkins said the sound engineer came to him a couple of days after Nic arrived on set, amazed, and explained that when Nic was miked the levels would hit the exact upper usable limit as he went loud — a decibel or two more and the take would be unusable — and when he dropped to a whisper the levels would sit exactly on the lower usable threshold; any further and the audio wouldn’t be usable. The engineer had never seen anything like it, and Perkins described it as the craziest thing he had ever seen.