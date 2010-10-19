Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Olivier Abbou
Writer
Olivier Abbou, Thibault Lang Willar
Composer
Clément Tery
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
19 October 2010
Release date
|19 October 2010
|Canada
|
|
|7 June 2011
|France
|
|
|6 October 2011
|Germany
|
|
|24 June 2011
|Great Britain
|
|
Budget
3,000,000 CAD
Production
Empreinte Cinéma, Films Esplanade, Les, Films du Territoire, Les
Also known as
Territories, Territoires, Checkpoint, Sınır, Territories - Willkommen in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Територии, Территории, テリトリーズ