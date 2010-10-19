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Poster of Territories
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Territories
5.0

Territories

, 2010
Territories
Canada / Horror, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Territories
5.0

Cast

Cristina Rosato
Cristina Rosato
Roc LaFortune
Stephen Shellen
Vlasta Vrána
Michael Mando
Michael Mando
Tim Rozon
Tim Rozon
Director Olivier Abbou
Writer Olivier Abbou, Thibault Lang Willar
Composer Clément Tery
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 19 October 2010
Release date
19 October 2010 Canada
7 June 2011 France
6 October 2011 Germany
24 June 2011 Great Britain
Budget 3,000,000 CAD
Production Empreinte Cinéma, Films Esplanade, Les, Films du Territoire, Les
Also known as
Territories, Territoires, Checkpoint, Sınır, Territories - Willkommen in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Територии, Территории, テリトリーズ

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb

Quotes

Jalii Adel Kahlid You fuck! Hey! Hey, look at me, you fucker! Open this fucking cage! Open the cage!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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