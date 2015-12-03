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Poster of Badass Monster Killer
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Badass Monster Killer
5.1

Badass Monster Killer

, 2015
Badass Monster Killer
USA / Action, Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Badass Monster Killer
5.1

Synopsis

On the trashy side of Camaroville, there's a mob turf war going down, but the new gang in town ain't content with merely controlling the local dope and sex trade. They are also mixed up with dangerous black magic, intent on resurrecting hideous demon-gods who have waited centuries for the chance to eat all our souls and enslave mankind! These blasphemous bad guys need stopping, and Jimmy Chevelle, agent of The Department of Supernatural Security, is just the cat to do the stopping

Cast

Jawara Duncan
Jimmy Chevelle
Amelia Belle
Lola Maldonado
Ryan Cicak
Reverend Dellamorte
Stephanie Hyden
Nina Valencia
Tara Henry
Chief McCracken
Galen Howard
Mo Kool
Rae Evanssen
Carmen Jade
Liz Clare
Sheena Graves
Courtney V. Smith
Olivia Armitage
Joshua Michael Lee
Detective Riggs
Director Darin Wood
Writer Darin Wood
Composer Phillip Baldwin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 3 December 2015
Release date
3 December 2015 Romania 18
3 December 2015 USA
Budget $35,000
Production TFO Productions
Also known as
Badass Monster Killer

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 2 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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