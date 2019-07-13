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2.8
Kinoafisha
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The Feet Collectors
2.8
The Feet Collectors
, 2019
Jade's Asylum
Canada / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
2.8
Synopsis
While attending a housewarming party in Costa Rica, Jade Williams is victim of a psychotic episode. But Jade's delusional jealousy disorder may have nothing to do with it. Don't build a mansion on sacred ground, some landowners had said.
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Cast
Deanna Jarvis
Tanya Stone
Sebastian Pigott
Mike Grover
Morgan Kohan
Jade Williams
Jeff Teravainen
Wesley Hunter
Roc LaFortune
Howard Williams
Drew Nelson
Harrison Carter
Gregory Wilson
Mark Anderson
Tomas Chovanec
Darcy Dwyer
Kjartan Hewitt
Toby Hunter
Mauricio Morales
Officer Alvares
Director
Alexandre Carrière
Writer
Alexandre Carrière
Composer
Denis Surov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
13 July 2019
Production
Jacob Films
Also known as
Jade's Asylum, Demons Inside Me, The Feet Collectors, Demon's Inside Me
More
Film rating
2.8
Rate
10
votes
2.8
IMDb
Updated 28 December 2022
Showtimes
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