Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Feet Collectors
2.8
Kinoafisha Films The Feet Collectors
2.8

The Feet Collectors

, 2019
Jade's Asylum
Canada / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Feet Collectors
2.8

Synopsis

While attending a housewarming party in Costa Rica, Jade Williams is victim of a psychotic episode. But Jade's delusional jealousy disorder may have nothing to do with it. Don't build a mansion on sacred ground, some landowners had said.

Cast

Deanna Jarvis
Tanya Stone
Sebastian Pigott
Mike Grover
Morgan Kohan
Jade Williams
Jeff Teravainen
Wesley Hunter
Roc LaFortune
Howard Williams
Drew Nelson
Harrison Carter
Gregory Wilson
Mark Anderson
Tomas Chovanec
Darcy Dwyer
Kjartan Hewitt
Toby Hunter
Mauricio Morales
Officer Alvares
Director Alexandre Carrière
Writer Alexandre Carrière
Composer Denis Surov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 13 July 2019
Production Jacob Films
Also known as
Jade's Asylum, Demons Inside Me, The Feet Collectors, Demon's Inside Me

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
Updated 28 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more