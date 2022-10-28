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Poster of A Savannah Haunting
4.6
A Savannah Haunting - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Savannah Haunting
4.6

A Savannah Haunting

, 2021
A Savannah Haunting
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Savannah Haunting
4.6
A Savannah Haunting - Dubbed trailer
A Savannah Haunting  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Based on true events and filmed in the actual haunted house upon which the script is based, A Savannah Haunting is a chilling supernatural thriller about a family that is torn apart by evil forces inside their new home.

Cast

Tommi Rose
Tommi Rose
Lilath
William Mark McCullough
William Mark McCullough
William
Simbi Kali
Simbi Kali
Anna Harriette Pittman
Anna Harriette Pittman
April Rancourt
Nico Tirozzi
Nico Tirozzi
Andrew Rancourt
Gena Shaw
Rachel Rancourt
Dean J. West
Eric Rancourt
Jaelyn Buffkin
Alice
Moses Jones
James
Brittney Level
Vanessa
Bill Winkler
Dr. Livingston
Director William Mark McCullough
Writer William Mark McCullough, Christina DeRosa
Composer Thomas Avery
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 28 October 2022
World premiere 28 October 2022
Release date
2 February 2023 Russia Экспонента
19 September 2024 Argentina
2 February 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
2 February 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
4 November 2022 Spain 18
12 October 2023 Ukraine
2 February 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $281,930
Production Fort Argyle Films, D.I.G. Entertainment, Vertical Entertainment
Also known as
A Savannah Haunting, Alice: La gemela del diablo, A Maldição de Savannah, Kummitav Savannah, La Maison hantée de Savannah, Будинок з привидами, Метки дьявола, Метки тьмы, Alice, La Gemela del Diablo, La maldición de Savannah

Film rating

4.6
Rate 29 votes
4.6 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3894 In the Horror genre  502 In films of USA  2198 In films of 2021  150
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Savannah Haunting - Dubbed trailer
A Savannah Haunting Dubbed trailer
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