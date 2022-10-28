Based on true events and filmed in the actual haunted house upon which the script is based, A Savannah Haunting is a chilling supernatural thriller about a family that is torn apart by evil forces inside their new home.
ProductionFort Argyle Films, D.I.G. Entertainment, Vertical Entertainment
Also known as
A Savannah Haunting, Alice: La gemela del diablo, A Maldição de Savannah, Kummitav Savannah, La Maison hantée de Savannah, Будинок з привидами, Метки дьявола, Метки тьмы, Alice, La Gemela del Diablo, La maldición de Savannah