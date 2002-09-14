|11 December 2003
|Russia
|18+
|4 December 2003
|Australia
|24 December 2003
|Bahrain
|18 December 2003
|Belarus
|2 June 2004
|Belgium
|20 August 2004
|Brazil
|12 September 2003
|Canada
|28 October 2004
|Czechia
|19 March 2004
|Denmark
|7 April 2004
|Egypt
|5 March 2004
|Finland
|25 August 2004
|France
|29 July 2004
|Germany
|10 October 2003
|Great Britain
|5 December 2003
|Greece
|11 December 2003
|Iceland
|10 October 2003
|Ireland
|5 September 2003
|Italy
|23 April 2005
|Japan
|18 December 2003
|Kazakhstan
|22 October 2004
|Mexico
|26 February 2004
|Netherlands
|8 January 2004
|New Zealand
|12 March 2004
|Norway
|28 January 2004
|Philippines
|30 July 2004
|Poland
|20 May 2004
|Portugal
|15 August 2003
|South Korea
|28 November 2003
|Spain
|16 April 2004
|Sweden
|13 February 2004
|Thailand
|9 July 2004
|Turkey
|12 September 2003
|USA
|18 December 2003
|Ukraine
While filming a particularly gory scene, Rider Strong went for a walk in the woods between takes. Covered head to toe in blood, he stumbled upon a group of 35 schoolgirls on a school trip. The girls screamed at the sight of the blood-drenched hiker, and screamed even louder when they realised the hiker was the star of Boy Meets World (1993). The girls chased Strong through the trees. He eventually made it back to the film crew and swore he would never wander off between scenes again.