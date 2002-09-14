That's for niggers.

Old Man Cadwell That's for niggers.

What's the rifle for?

Karen What's the rifle for?

Oh that's for foxes.

Old Man Cadwell Oh that's for foxes.

So, what's the fox urine for?

Paul So, what's the fox urine for?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.