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Poster of Cabin Fever
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Cabin Fever
6.4

Cabin Fever

, 2002
Cabin Fever
USA / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Cabin Fever
6.4

Synopsis

A group of five college graduates rent a cabin in the woods and begin to fall victim to a horrifying flesh-eating virus, which attracts the unwanted attention of the homicidal locals.

Cast

Rider Strong
Paul
Jordan Ladd
Karen
James DeBello
James DeBello
Bert
Cerina Vincent
Marcy
Joey Kern
Jeff
Robert Harris
Old Man Cadwell
Tim Parati
Dante Walker
Giuseppe Andrews
Christine Renee Ward
Michael Harding
Julie Childress
Director Eli Roth
Writer Eli Roth, Randy Pearlstein
Composer Angelo Badalamenti, Nathan Barr
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 14 September 2002
Release date
11 December 2003 Russia 18+
4 December 2003 Australia
24 December 2003 Bahrain
18 December 2003 Belarus
2 June 2004 Belgium
20 August 2004 Brazil
12 September 2003 Canada
28 October 2004 Czechia
19 March 2004 Denmark
7 April 2004 Egypt
5 March 2004 Finland
25 August 2004 France
29 July 2004 Germany
10 October 2003 Great Britain
5 December 2003 Greece
11 December 2003 Iceland
10 October 2003 Ireland
5 September 2003 Italy
23 April 2005 Japan
18 December 2003 Kazakhstan
22 October 2004 Mexico
26 February 2004 Netherlands
8 January 2004 New Zealand
12 March 2004 Norway
28 January 2004 Philippines
30 July 2004 Poland
20 May 2004 Portugal
15 August 2003 South Korea
28 November 2003 Spain
16 April 2004 Sweden
13 February 2004 Thailand
9 July 2004 Turkey
12 September 2003 USA
18 December 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $30,553,394
Production Tonic Films, Down Home Entertainment, Black Sky Entertainment
Also known as
Cabin Fever, La cabaña Sangrienta, A Cabana do Medo, Cabana do Inferno, Dehşetin Gözleri, Fiebre en la cabaña, Fièvre noire, Kabinláz, Koliba straha, Kyabin fiba, Lappsjuka, Raevupalavik, Śmiertelna gorączka, To katafygio tou tromou, Trạm Dừng Tử Thần, Το καταφύγιο του τρόμου, Лихоманка, Лихорадка, Хижа на смъртта, केबिन फीवर, キャビン・フィーバー, 血肉森林, Cabin fever - fièvre noire, Cabin Fever Director's Cut, Likhoradka, Cabin Fever - UR, Khizha na smŭrtta

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 4 July 2025

Quotes

Paul So, what's the fox urine for?
Old Man Cadwell Oh that's for foxes.
Karen What's the rifle for?
Old Man Cadwell That's for niggers.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

While filming a particularly gory scene, Rider Strong went for a walk in the woods between takes. Covered head to toe in blood, he stumbled upon a group of 35 schoolgirls on a school trip. The girls screamed at the sight of the blood-drenched hiker, and screamed even louder when they realised the hiker was the star of Boy Meets World (1993). The girls chased Strong through the trees. He eventually made it back to the film crew and swore he would never wander off between scenes again.

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