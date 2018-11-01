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Poster of Fantasma
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Fantasma
4.2

Fantasma

, 2018
Fantasma
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Fantasma
4.2

Synopsis

When beautiful ballerina dancer Adriana Mena lands the lead role in the upcoming Nutcracker performance, she's forced to face her demons as jealousy and tension begin to provoke the supernatural.

Cast

Caroline Williams
Ms. Valli
Debbie Rochon
Dr. Carlina Cassinelli
Katie Carpenter
Berna
Kendra Carelli
Adriana Mena
Susanne Marie Danger
Adriana's mother
Brett Wagner
Warren
Tom Gore
Officer Hauser
John Migliore
Host Baron Blood
Jae Hitch
Elaina Kimper
David Schifter
Chet Lowrey, News Anchor
Jess Barbour
Mia
Patrick G. Keenan
Todd
Director Brett Mullen
Composer Matt Hill, NightStop
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 12 June 2019
World premiere 1 November 2018
Production Red Nebula, Alternate Ending Films, Controlled Chaos Enterprises
Also known as
Fantasma, Bloody Ballet, The Malevolent, Кровавый балет

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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