Cast
Debbie Rochon
Dr. Carlina Cassinelli
Kendra Carelli
Adriana Mena
Susanne Marie Danger
Adriana's mother
John Migliore
Host Baron Blood
David Schifter
Chet Lowrey, News Anchor
Cast and Crew
Director
Brett Mullen
Composer
Matt Hill, NightStop
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
12 June 2019
World premiere
1 November 2018
Production
Red Nebula, Alternate Ending Films, Controlled Chaos Enterprises
Also known as
Fantasma, Bloody Ballet, The Malevolent, Кровавый балет