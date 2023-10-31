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Poster of Night of the Missing
5.3
Night of the Missing - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Night of the Missing
5.3

Night of the Missing

, 2023
Night of the Missing
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Night of the Missing
5.3
Night of the Missing - Dubbed trailer
Night of the Missing  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Set on a stormy night on Christmas Eve, a small town female sheriff who secretly is a serial killer gets a visit from a mysterious woman who tells four bizarre stories.

Cast

Jill Awbrey
The Woman
Gigi Gustin
Marion (segment: Nite Flirt) (segment: Miniature)
Bill Moseley
Bill Moseley
The Caller (segment: Nite Flirt)
Jenna Kanell
Jenna Kanell
Lila (segment: Miniature)
Sheila Ball
Sheila Ball
Myra Wright (segment: Nite Flirt)
Meredith Louise Thomas
The Sheriff
Philip Estrin
Winston
Joseph JoJo Martinez
The Boy (segment: We All Scream)
Amber Medina
The Mom (segment: We All Scream)
Peter Xifo
Janitor (segment: Miniature)
Director Samuel Gonzalez Jr.
Writer Gigi Gustin, Samuel Gonzalez Jr.
Composer Andrew Scott Bell, Richard Breakspear, Chris Dudley, Bryson Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 31 October 2023
World premiere 31 October 2023
Release date
30 November 2023 Russia Парадиз
30 November 2023 Azerbaijan
30 November 2023 Bulgaria
30 November 2023 Kazakhstan
21 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
30 November 2023 Moldova
3 October 2024 Peru
30 November 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $150,000
Worldwide Gross $10,539
Production Tremendum Pictures
Also known as
Night of the Missing, Đêm Mất Tích, La noche de los desaparecidos, Noite dos Desaparecidos, Пропавшие в ночи, Nightmare at Precinct 84

Film rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
4.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Night of the Missing - Dubbed trailer
Night of the Missing Dubbed trailer
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