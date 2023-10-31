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5.3
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Night of the Missing
5.3
Night of the Missing
, 2023
Night of the Missing
USA / Horror / 18+
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5.3
Night of the Missing
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Set on a stormy night on Christmas Eve, a small town female sheriff who secretly is a serial killer gets a visit from a mysterious woman who tells four bizarre stories.
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Cast
Jill Awbrey
The Woman
Gigi Gustin
Marion (segment: Nite Flirt) (segment: Miniature)
Bill Moseley
The Caller (segment: Nite Flirt)
Jenna Kanell
Lila (segment: Miniature)
Sheila Ball
Myra Wright (segment: Nite Flirt)
Meredith Louise Thomas
The Sheriff
Philip Estrin
Winston
Joseph JoJo Martinez
The Boy (segment: We All Scream)
Amber Medina
The Mom (segment: We All Scream)
Peter Xifo
Janitor (segment: Miniature)
Director
Samuel Gonzalez Jr.
Writer
Gigi Gustin
,
Samuel Gonzalez Jr.
Composer
Andrew Scott Bell
,
Richard Breakspear
,
Chris Dudley
,
Bryson Taylor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
31 October 2023
World premiere
31 October 2023
Release date
30 November 2023
Russia
Парадиз
30 November 2023
Azerbaijan
30 November 2023
Bulgaria
30 November 2023
Kazakhstan
21 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
16+
30 November 2023
Moldova
3 October 2024
Peru
30 November 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
$150,000
Worldwide Gross
$10,539
Production
Tremendum Pictures
Also known as
Night of the Missing, Đêm Mất Tích, La noche de los desaparecidos, Noite dos Desaparecidos, Пропавшие в ночи, Nightmare at Precinct 84
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
11
votes
4.1
IMDb
Write review
Updated 18 February 2026
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Night of the Missing
Dubbed trailer
1
0
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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