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Poster of Citadel
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Citadel
5.5

Citadel

, 2012
Citadel
Ireland, Great Britain / Horror, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Citadel
5.5

Synopsis

An agoraphobic father teams up with a renegade priest to save his daughter from the clutches of a gang of twisted feral children who committed an act of violence against his family years earlier.

Cast

Aneurin Barnard
Aneurin Barnard
James Cosmo
James Cosmo
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku
Amy Shiels
Jake Warren Wilson
Arlowe Saunders
Director Ciaran Foy
Writer Ciaran Foy
Composer tomandandy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 2 March 2013
World premiere 11 March 2012
Release date
11 March 2012 Russia 16+
29 September 2012 Austria
11 March 2012 Brazil
7 September 2012 France
21 October 2013 Germany
1 March 2013 Great Britain
13 July 2012 Ireland
11 March 2012 Kazakhstan
9 November 2012 Netherlands
22 July 2012 South Korea
7 October 2012 Spain
11 July 2012 Switzerland
9 November 2012 USA
11 March 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $141,886
Production Blinder Films, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board, Sigma Films
Also known as
Citadel, Citadela, Цитадель, Citadel - Wo das Böse wohnt, Citadella, Enter the Darkness - Stell dich deiner Angst, Shitaderu, Thành Lũy, Tsitadell, シタデル

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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