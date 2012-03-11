Film details
Country
Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
2 March 2013
World premiere
11 March 2012
Release date
|11 March 2012
|Russia
|
|16+
|29 September 2012
|Austria
|
|
|11 March 2012
|Brazil
|
|
|7 September 2012
|France
|
|
|21 October 2013
|Germany
|
|
|1 March 2013
|Great Britain
|
|
|13 July 2012
|Ireland
|
|
|11 March 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|9 November 2012
|Netherlands
|
|
|22 July 2012
|South Korea
|
|
|7 October 2012
|Spain
|
|
|11 July 2012
|Switzerland
|
|
|9 November 2012
|USA
|
|
|11 March 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$141,886
Production
Blinder Films, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board, Sigma Films
Also known as
Citadel, Citadela, Цитадель, Citadel - Wo das Böse wohnt, Citadella, Enter the Darkness - Stell dich deiner Angst, Shitaderu, Thành Lũy, Tsitadell, シタデル