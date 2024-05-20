Menu
The Shrouds

The Shrouds
Synopsis

Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Installed at his own controversial state-of-the-art cemetery, the device enables he and his clients to watch their departed loved ones decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery, including that of his wife, are vandalized and nearly destroyed. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drives him to re-evaluate his business, marriage, and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, and pushes him to new beginnings...
The Shrouds - trailer
The Shrouds  trailer
Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 July 2025
World premiere 20 May 2024
Release date
10 July 2025 Russia Наше кино
3 July 2025 Australia
25 April 2025 Canada
22 January 2025 France
4 July 2025 Great Britain
8 May 2025 Greece
4 July 2025 Ireland
3 April 2025 Italy
31 July 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
10 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
9 May 2025 Turkey
18 April 2025 USA
20 March 2025 Ukraine
10 July 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $1,515,913
Production SBS Productions, Prospero Pictures, Saint Laurent
Also known as
The Shrouds, Саван, Całuny, Kefenler, Les linceuls, Los sudarios, O Senhor dos Mortos, Profanación (The shrouds), Surilinad, The Shrouds - As Mortalhas, The Shrouds: Segreti sepolti, Zza grobu, Ο κύριος των νεκρών, 裹屍布
Director
David Cronenberg
David Cronenberg
Cast
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel
Sandrine Holt
Sandrine Holt
Elizabeth Saunders
Elizabeth Saunders
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 23 votes
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3259 In the Horror genre  357 In the Thriller genre  683 In films of Canada  68 In films of France  235
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews

Our Review

The provocative Canadian director has returned to Cannes with his new film "The Shrouds" once again showcasing how to adapt elements of body horror to the screen. The filmmaker vehemently denies belonging to this genre because his films always depict the beauty of the body inside (literally) and out, with nothing scary about it. An exceptional love for everything bodily in all its manifestations. Here's how "The Shrouds" transforms this idea in a new light. At the…
Read
besyara333 10 July 2025, 23:41
Очень странный фильм, смесь
шизофрении и полное падение нравственности и морали со стороны наших западных соседей с примесью русофобии и злобных китайцев...😏
Азамат 5 July 2025, 21:58
Круто, что у нас будут прокатывать "Саван". Мне очень нравится творчество Кроненберга. Побольше самых разных фильмов в прокат!
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers
The Shrouds - trailer
The Shrouds Trailer
The Shrouds - trailer in russian
The Shrouds Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«The Shrouds» now playing

Sun 28
Format
Group Screenings
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
17:00 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
