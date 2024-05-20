Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Installed at his own controversial state-of-the-art cemetery, the device enables he and his clients to watch their departed loved ones decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery, including that of his wife, are vandalized and nearly destroyed. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drives him to re-evaluate his business, marriage, and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, and pushes him to new beginnings...
ProductionSBS Productions, Prospero Pictures, Saint Laurent
The Shrouds, Саван, Całuny, Kefenler, Les linceuls, Los sudarios, O Senhor dos Mortos, Profanación (The shrouds), Surilinad, The Shrouds - As Mortalhas, The Shrouds: Segreti sepolti, Zza grobu, Ο κύριος των νεκρών, 裹屍布
The provocative Canadian director has returned to Cannes with his new film "The Shrouds" once again showcasing how to adapt elements of body horror to the screen. The filmmaker vehemently denies belonging to this genre because his films always depict the beauty of the body inside (literally) and out, with nothing scary about it. An exceptional love for everything bodily in all its manifestations. Here's how "The Shrouds" transforms this idea in a new light.
