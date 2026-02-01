Menu
Poster of The Dreadful
1 poster
The Dreadful

The Dreadful

The Dreadful 18+
Synopsis

The Dreadful follows Anne and her mother-in-law Morwen who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society - but when a man from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.
The Dreadful  trailer
Country Great Britain
Online premiere 20 February 2026
World premiere 20 February 2026
Release date
20 February 2026 USA
Production Redwire Pictures, Black Magic, Illium Pictures
Also known as
The Dreadful
Director
Natasha Kermani
Cast
Kit Harington
Sophie Turner
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
