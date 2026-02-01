Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dreadful
The Dreadful
The Dreadful
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
The Dreadful follows Anne and her mother-in-law Morwen who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society - but when a man from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.
Expand
The Dreadful
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Online premiere
20 February 2026
World premiere
20 February 2026
Release date
20 February 2026
USA
Production
Redwire Pictures, Black Magic, Illium Pictures
Also known as
The Dreadful
Director
Natasha Kermani
Cast
Kit Harington
Sophie Turner
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Dreadful
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
