|12 February 2004
|Russia
|Lizard
|20 May 2004
|Argentina
|10 March 2004
|Bahrain
|12 February 2004
|Belarus
|21 May 2004
|Chile
|21 December 2005
|Egypt
|1 February 2004
|France
|29 October 2004
|Great Britain
|1 September 2004
|Greece
|1 April 2004
|Hong Kong
|27 October 2003
|Ireland
|23 July 2004
|Italy
|26 March 2005
|Japan
|12 February 2004
|Kazakhstan
|11 April 2003
|Netherlands
|3 December 2004
|Panama
|27 October 2005
|Peru
|31 March 2004
|Philippines
|13 January 2005
|Portugal
|7 May 2004
|Spain
|10 October 2003
|USA
|12 February 2004
|Ukraine
It was the final film to utilise the turntable technique for full 360° shots. The risk of performers being injured or killed by the rapidly moving camera was deemed unacceptably high.