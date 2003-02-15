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Poster of House of the Dead
3.8
Kinoafisha Films House of the Dead
3.8

House of the Dead

, 2003
House of the Dead
USA / Horror, Thriller, Action, Mystery / 18+
Poster of House of the Dead
3.8

Cast

Jonathan Cherry
Jonathan Cherry
Rudy
Tyron Leitso
Simon
Ona Grauer
Alicia
Ellie Cornell
Casper
Will Sanderson
Greg
Enuka Okuma
Enuka Okuma
Karma
Kira Clavell
Liberty
Sonya Salomaa
Cynthia
Michael Eklund
Michael Eklund
Hugh
David Palffy
Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
Clint Howard
Clint Howard
Salish
Director Uwe Boll
Writer Mark A. Altman, Dan Bates, Dave Parker
Composer Reinhard Besser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 15 February 2003
Release date
12 February 2004 Russia Lizard
20 May 2004 Argentina
10 March 2004 Bahrain
12 February 2004 Belarus
21 May 2004 Chile
21 December 2005 Egypt
1 February 2004 France
29 October 2004 Great Britain
1 September 2004 Greece
1 April 2004 Hong Kong
27 October 2003 Ireland
23 July 2004 Italy
26 March 2005 Japan
12 February 2004 Kazakhstan
11 April 2003 Netherlands
3 December 2004 Panama
27 October 2005 Peru
31 March 2004 Philippines
13 January 2005 Portugal
7 May 2004 Spain
10 October 2003 USA
12 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,818,181
Production Boll Kino Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, Mindfire Entertainment, Brightlight Pictures
Also known as
House of the Dead, La casa de los muertos, A Casa da Morte, Dom mŕtvych, Dom śmierci, Dům mrtvých, Holtak háza, Holtak szigete, House of the Dead - A Casa da Morte, House of the dead: Le jeu ne fait que commencer, House of the Dead: O Filme, Kuća živih mrtvaca, La casa del espanto, Mirusiųjų namai, Surnute maja, To spiti ton nekron, Το σπίτι των νεκρών, Дім мертвих, Дом мертвецов, Дом мёртвых, ハウス・オブ・ザ・デッド, 死亡鬼屋, House of the Dead - Der Film, Dom mertvetsov, Kŭshtata na smŭrtta, La casa de los muertos 1

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
2.1 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

It was the final film to utilise the turntable technique for full 360° shots. The risk of performers being injured or killed by the rapidly moving camera was deemed unacceptably high.

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