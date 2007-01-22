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Poster of The Signal
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Signal
6.0

The Signal

, 2007
The Signal
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Signal
6.0

Cast

Robin Acker
J. Jacob Adelman
Ben Bailey
Becky Ballard
David Bruckner
David Bruckner
Matthew Stanton
Jerry
Anessa Ramsey
Mya Denton
Justin Welborn
Ben Capstone
Scott Poythress
Clark
Sahr Ngaujah
Rod
A. J. Bowen
A. J. Bowen
Lewis Denton
Suehyla El-Attar Young
Janice
Director David Bruckner, Dan Bush, Jacob Gentry
Writer David Bruckner, Jacob Gentry, Dan Bush
Composer Ben Lovett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 22 January 2007
Release date
22 January 2007 Russia 18+
22 January 2007 Kazakhstan
22 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $50,000
Worldwide Gross $1,040,386
Production POP Films, Shoreline Entertainment
Also known as
The Signal, O Sinal, Signal, A jel, La señal, La señal - The Signal, La señal del terror, La transmisión, Le Signal, Semnalul, Signaal, Sygnał, The Signal - The Future of Horror, The Signal - Tuhon taajuudella, Знакът, Сигнал, The Signal: The Future of Horror, Το Σήμα

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Write review
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack The Signal

Quotes

Anna What if my party guests show up?
Clark Anna, I don't know if you know this, but there is some seriously insane shit going on out there right now. People are losing their minds.
[Clark goes to turn off the TV]
Clark There's a bad sector in the electromagnetic spectrum which is causing a rift in logical thinking. Rational behavior has given way to primal... primordial action.
[Anna sees someone on fire outside]
Clark We've reached a critical juncture in the consistency of everyday living. Societal norms are being completely abandoned. Anarchy has replaced etiquette. Chaos is the ruling class of this civilization, so I think coming to a goddamn New Years Eve party is the last thing on people's minds!
[doorbell rings]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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