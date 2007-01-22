Anna What if my party guests show up?

Clark Anna, I don't know if you know this, but there is some seriously insane shit going on out there right now. People are losing their minds.

[Clark goes to turn off the TV]

Clark There's a bad sector in the electromagnetic spectrum which is causing a rift in logical thinking. Rational behavior has given way to primal... primordial action.

[Anna sees someone on fire outside]

Clark We've reached a critical juncture in the consistency of everyday living. Societal norms are being completely abandoned. Anarchy has replaced etiquette. Chaos is the ruling class of this civilization, so I think coming to a goddamn New Years Eve party is the last thing on people's minds!