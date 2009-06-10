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Poster of Children of the Corn
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Children of the Corn
3.8

Children of the Corn

, 2009
Children of the Corn
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Children of the Corn
3.8

Synopsis

Set primarily in 1975 in the fictional town of Gatlin, Nebraska this remake of the 1984 original (based on Stephen King's 1977 short story) centers around traveling couple Burt and Vicky as they fight to survive a cult of murderous children who worship an entity known as He Who Walks Behind The Rows, which had years earlier manipulated the children into killing every adult in town.

Cast

Robert Gerdisch
Preacher Boy
Jordan Schmidt
Bloody Knife Boy
David Anders
David Anders
Burt
Kandyse McClure
Vicky
Remington Jennings
Ahaz
Remington Jennings
Ahaz
Daniel Newman
Malachai
Preston Bailey
Preston Bailey
Isaac
Austin Dreher
Freckled Boy
Dominic Plue
Jacob
Lexie Behr
Little Girl
Director Donald P. Borchers
Writer Stephen King, Donald P. Borchers
Composer Jonathan Elias
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 10 June 2009
Release date
10 June 2009 Hungary 16
26 September 2009 USA PG-13
Budget $2,000,000
Production Children of the Corn Productions, Planet Productions
Also known as
Children of the Corn, A Colheita Maldita, A kukorica gyermekei, Campi insanguinati, Deca kukuruznih polja, Děti kukuřice, Dzieci kukurydzy, Kukuřičné děti, Los chicos del maíz, Los niños del maíz, Maisilapsed, Maissilapset, Niños diabólicos, Ondskapens barn, Os Filhos da Terra, Recolta însângeratã, Stephen King's Children of the Corn, Stephen Kings Kinder des Zorns, Ο δολοφόνος με το δρεπάνι, Дети кукурузы, スティーヴン・キング トウモロコシ畑の子供たち, Stephen King's Children of the Corn (2009)

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 7 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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