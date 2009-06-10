Set primarily in 1975 in the fictional town of Gatlin, Nebraska this remake of the 1984 original (based on Stephen King's 1977 short story) centers around traveling couple Burt and Vicky as they fight to survive a cult of murderous children who worship an entity known as He Who Walks Behind The Rows, which had years earlier manipulated the children into killing every adult in town.
ProductionChildren of the Corn Productions, Planet Productions
Also known as
Children of the Corn, A Colheita Maldita, A kukorica gyermekei, Campi insanguinati, Deca kukuruznih polja, Děti kukuřice, Dzieci kukurydzy, Kukuřičné děti, Los chicos del maíz, Los niños del maíz, Maisilapsed, Maissilapset, Niños diabólicos, Ondskapens barn, Os Filhos da Terra, Recolta însângeratã, Stephen King's Children of the Corn, Stephen Kings Kinder des Zorns, Ο δολοφόνος με το δρεπάνι, Дети кукурузы, スティーヴン・キング トウモロコシ畑の子供たち, Stephen King's Children of the Corn (2009)
Film rating
3.8
Rate10 votes
3.8IMDb
Updated 7 July 2025
Stills
Quotes
IssacThe time of fertilization has come.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.