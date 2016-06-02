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Poster of Beyond the Gates
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Gates
5.1

Beyond the Gates

, 2016
Beyond the Gates
USA / Adventure, Horror / 18+
Poster of Beyond the Gates
5.1

Cast

Graham Skipper
Graham Skipper
Gordon Hardesty
Chase Williamson
John Hardesty
Brea Grant
Margot McKenzie
Barbara Crampton
Barbara Crampton
Evelyn
Matt Mercer
Derek
Justin Welborn
Hank
Jesse Merlin
Elric
Sara Malakul Lane
Sara Malakul Lane
Dahlia
Henry LeBlanc
Bob Hardesty
Caryn Richman
Marilyn Hardesty
Director Jackson Stewart
Writer Jackson Stewart, Stephen Scarlata
Composer Wojciech Golczewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 9 December 2016
World premiere 2 June 2016
Release date
9 December 2016 Netherlands
Budget $300,000
Production Thunder Warrior Productions, Destroy All Entertainment, Easy Open Productions
Also known as
Beyond the Gates, Más allá de los portones, За вратами, 勇闖地獄門

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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