Cast
Brea Grant
Margot McKenzie
Henry LeBlanc
Bob Hardesty
Caryn Richman
Marilyn Hardesty
Cast and Crew
Director
Jackson Stewart
Writer
Jackson Stewart, Stephen Scarlata
Composer
Wojciech Golczewski
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
9 December 2016
World premiere
2 June 2016
Release date
|9 December 2016
|Netherlands
|
|
Budget
$300,000
Production
Thunder Warrior Productions, Destroy All Entertainment, Easy Open Productions
Also known as
Beyond the Gates, Más allá de los portones, За вратами, 勇闖地獄門