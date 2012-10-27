Menu
3.9 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Kinoafisha Films Gallowwalkers

Gallowwalkers

Gallowwalkers 18+
Synopsis

A cursed gunman (Snipes) whose victims come back from the dead recruits a young warrior to help in the fight against a gang of zombies.
Gallowwalkers - trailer
Gallowwalkers  trailer
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 5 July 2013
World premiere 27 October 2012
Release date
27 October 2012 Russia 18+
27 October 2012 Brazil
29 July 2013 Germany
5 May 2014 Great Britain
15 March 2014 Japan
27 October 2012 Kazakhstan
27 October 2012 USA
27 October 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $141,696
Production Boundless Pictures, Jack Bowyer Productions, Summit Entertainment
Also known as
Gallowwalkers, Caçador de Almas, Cazador de demonios, Cazador de demonios (Gallowwalkers), Chasseur de Démons, Gallow Walkers, Những Tay Súng Diệt Quỷ, Rémjárók, Tiene temnoty, Túlvilági bosszúálló, Võllakõndijad, Висельник, ギャロウ・ウォーカー　煉獄の処刑人
Director
Andrew Goth
Cast
Wesley Snipes
Kevin Howarth
Riley Smith
Tanit Phoenix
Simona Brhlíková
Cast and Crew
Film rating

Quotes
Aman Legend goes that somewhere beneath these mountains lies a gateway between heaven and hell. It is said that a sacred sisterhood guards this portal and the power of their prayers keeps the damned from tormenting the living. Trouble with the damned is... they never stay put.
Gallowwalkers - trailer
Gallowwalkers Trailer
