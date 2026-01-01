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Poster of The Driller Killer
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Driller Killer
5.2

The Driller Killer

, 1979
The Driller Killer
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Driller Killer
5.2

Cast

Abel Ferrara
Abel Ferrara
Reno Miller
Carolyn Marz
Carol Slaughter
Baybi Day
Pamela Bergling
Harry Schultz
Dalton Briggs
Alan Wynroth
Al the Landlord
Maria Helhoski
The Nun
James O'Hara
Man in Church
Richard Howorth
Stephen - Carol's Husband
Louis Mascolo
Knife Victim
Tommy Santora
Attacker
Director Abel Ferrara
Writer Nicholas St. John
Composer Joe Delia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 15 June 1979
Release date
1 September 1982 Australia RC
10 March 1985 Japan R18+
15 June 1979 USA
Budget $20,000
Production Navaron Films
Also known as
The Driller Killer, Driller Killer, El asesino del taladro, A fúrógépes gyilkos, Boret fanger, Criminal implacable, El taladrador de cráneos, Killer: El asesino del taladro, O Assassino da Furadeira, O shizofrenis dolofonos me to trypani, Sti folia tou shizofreni, The Driller Killer - Der Bohrmaschinenkiller, Zabójca z wiertarką, Ο σχιζοφρενής δολοφόνος με το τρυπάνι, Убийца с электродрелью, ドリラー・キラー, Der Bohrmaschinenkiller

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb

Quotes

Reno Miller Oh, so it's finished? Thank you. It's finished... Since when did you become such an expert on painting? I mean, you're telling me it's finished? What do you know about painting, anyway? Really, what do you know about paint? I'll tell you what you know about paint, man: you don't know nothing about paint, man. You know what you know about? You know about how to bitch and how to eat and how to bitch and how to shit and how to bitch! But you don't know nothing about paint, so don't tell me when it's going to be done. I'll tell you when it's going to be done.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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