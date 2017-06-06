Cast
Justin Reinsilber
The Man
Justiin Davis
Harold Smith
Mike Lombardi
Daniel Shaw
Pauline Walsh
Astor School Student
Denys Chernyshov
Astor School Student
Cast and Crew
Director
Justin Reinsilber
Writer
Justin Reinsilber
Composer
Andre Fratto
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
24 April 2021
World premiere
6 June 2017
Also known as
Central Park, Central Park - Massaker in New York, O Assassino do Central Park, Центральный парк, Central Park: Massaker in New York