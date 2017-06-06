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Poster of Central Park
3.6
Kinoafisha Films Central Park
3.6

Central Park

, 2017
Central Park
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Central Park
3.6

Cast

Grace Van Patten
Grace Van Patten
Leyla
Justin Reinsilber
The Man
Justiin Davis
Harold Smith
Deema Aitken
Mikey
Ruby Modine
Ruby Modine
Sessa
Guillermo Arribas
Felix
Mike Lombardi
Daniel Shaw
Sarah Mezzanotte
Willa
Pauline Walsh
Astor School Student
Denys Chernyshov
Astor School Student
Director Justin Reinsilber
Writer Justin Reinsilber
Composer Andre Fratto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 24 April 2021
World premiere 6 June 2017
Also known as
Central Park, Central Park - Massaker in New York, O Assassino do Central Park, Центральный парк, Central Park: Massaker in New York

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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