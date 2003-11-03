Chakushin ari, One Missed Call, Llamada perdida, Uma Chamada Perdida, 1 puhelu tullut, 1 ubesvart anrop, 1 пpопущенный звонок, Cevapsız Arama, Cuộc Gọi Nhỡ, La llamada, La mort en ligne, Ligação Perdida, Mistet opkald, Nieodebrane połączenie, The Call, The Call - Non rispondere, Trucada perduda, Üks vastamata kõne, Una llamada perdida, You've Got a Call, Один пропущенный звонок, 电话来了, 着信アリ, 鬼來電, 鬼来电, Llamada perdida 1, 1. ubesvart anrop
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Quotes
Yoko OkazakiOh no, it's raining.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.