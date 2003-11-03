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Poster of One Missed Call
5.4
Kinoafisha Films One Missed Call
5.4

One Missed Call

, 2003
Chakushin ari
Japan / Horror / 18+
Poster of One Missed Call
5.4

Cast

Kō Shibasaki
Kō Shibasaki
Yumi Nakamura
Atsushi Ida
Kenji Kawai
Anna Nagata
Yoko Okazaki
Renji Ishibashi
Shin'ichi Tsutsumi
Hiroshi Yamashita
Gorō Kishitani
Yutaka Matsushige
Yutaka Matsushige
Kazue Fukiishi
Natsumi Konishi
Mariko Tsutsui
Mariko Tsutsui
Marie Mizunuma
Kumiko Imai
Yumi's Mother
Keiko Tomita
Noriko Kojima
Kayoko Fujii
Hitomi Kusaka
Director Takashi Miike
Writer Yasushi Akimoto, Minako Daira
Composer Kôji Endô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 3 November 2003
Release date
26 August 2004 Russia
26 August 2004 Belarus
17 January 2004 France 12
3 November 2003 Japan
26 August 2004 Kazakhstan
9 July 2004 South Korea
17 January 2004 USA
26 August 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $17,605,379
Production Kadokawa Daiei Pictures, Toho
Also known as
Chakushin ari, One Missed Call, Llamada perdida, Uma Chamada Perdida, 1 puhelu tullut, 1 ubesvart anrop, 1 пpопущенный звонок, Cevapsız Arama, Cuộc Gọi Nhỡ, La llamada, La mort en ligne, Ligação Perdida, Mistet opkald, Nieodebrane połączenie, The Call, The Call - Non rispondere, Trucada perduda, Üks vastamata kõne, Una llamada perdida, You've Got a Call, Один пропущенный звонок, 电话来了, 着信アリ, 鬼來電, 鬼来电, Llamada perdida 1, 1. ubesvart anrop

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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