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Poster of The Loch Ness Monster
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Loch Ness Monster
7.1

The Loch Ness Monster

, 2021
The Loch Ness Monster
USA / Documentary, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Loch Ness Monster
7.1

Synopsis

In the arena of cryptozoology, few creatures have captured the imagination like the Loch Ness Monster. Evidence of its presence is anecdotal, with several disputed photos and sonar examinations, but does the Loch Ness Monster real...
Director Carl Sampson
Writer Jason Rite
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2021
Also known as
The Loch Ness Monster

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 29 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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