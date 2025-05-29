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7.1
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The Loch Ness Monster
7.1
The Loch Ness Monster
, 2021
The Loch Ness Monster
USA / Documentary, Horror / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
In the arena of cryptozoology, few creatures have captured the imagination like the Loch Ness Monster. Evidence of its presence is anecdotal, with several disputed photos and sonar examinations, but does the Loch Ness Monster real...
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Director
Carl Sampson
Writer
Jason Rite
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2021
Also known as
The Loch Ness Monster
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 29 May 2025
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