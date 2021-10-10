Menu
Poster of Seire
1 poster
Seire 18+
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 16 June 2023
World premiere 10 October 2021
Worldwide Gross $36,155
Also known as
Seire, Przesąd
Director
Park Kang
Cast
Ryu Sun-young
Ko Eun Min
Kim Woo-kum
Seo Hyeon-woo
Shim Eun-woo
6.2
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Stephen Guerrero 11 December 2025, 06:18
Our intro is eerie, and at the same time, it's kinda sweet. The premise of our story seems to revolve around an embedded tale and superstition in the… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 30 December 2025, 00:25
Looks like the film decided to be creepy and tender at the same time 😌
When superstition messes with both the mind and the heart, things really get interesting.
