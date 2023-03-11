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The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
5.9
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
, 2023
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
USA / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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5.9
Synopsis
Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.
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Cast
Chad L. Coleman
Donald
Denzel Whitaker
Kango
Tim Ross
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Vicaria
Reilly Brooke Stith
Aisha
Keith Holliday
Jamaal
Amani Summer
Jada
Edem Atsu-Swanzy
Creature
Edem Atsu-Swanzy
Creature
Ellis Hobbs IV
Jerome
Dale Cordice Jr.
Freeman
Jeremy DeCarlos
Curtis
Director
Bomani J. Story
Writer
Bomani J. Story
Composer
Nima Fakhrara
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
9 June 2023
World premiere
11 March 2023
Worldwide Gross
$137,984
Production
Crypt TV
Also known as
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, Piekielne zmartwychwstanie, Resurrección monstruosa, Сердитая чёрная девушка и её монстр
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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