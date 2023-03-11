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Poster of The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
5.9

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

, 2023
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
USA / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
5.9

Synopsis

Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.

Cast

Chad L. Coleman
Donald
Denzel Whitaker
Denzel Whitaker
Kango
Tim Ross
Tim Ross
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Vicaria
Reilly Brooke Stith
Aisha
Keith Holliday
Jamaal
Amani Summer
Jada
Edem Atsu-Swanzy
Creature
Edem Atsu-Swanzy
Creature
Ellis Hobbs IV
Jerome
Dale Cordice Jr.
Freeman
Jeremy DeCarlos
Curtis
Director Bomani J. Story
Writer Bomani J. Story
Composer Nima Fakhrara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 June 2023
World premiere 11 March 2023
Worldwide Gross $137,984
Production Crypt TV
Also known as
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, Piekielne zmartwychwstanie, Resurrección monstruosa, Сердитая чёрная девушка и её монстр

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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