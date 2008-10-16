Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Train
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Train
5.5

Train

, 2008
Train
USA / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Train
5.5

Cast

Thora Birch
Thora Birch
Alex
Gideon Emery
Willy
Derek Magyar
Todd
Shelly Varod
Todd Jensen
Coach Harris
Kavan Reece
Sheldon
Gloria Votsis
Claire
Vladimir Vladimirov
Vlad
Koyna Ruseva
Dr. Velislava
Valentin Ganev
Conductor Vasyl
Ivan Barnev
Gregor
Director Gideon Raff
Writer Gideon Raff
Composer Michael Wandmacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 16 October 2008
Release date
16 October 2008 Russia 16+
10 September 2010 Germany
25 January 2010 Great Britain
16 October 2008 Kazakhstan
16 October 2008 USA
16 October 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Millennium Films
Also known as
Train, Terror Train, Train - Nächster Halt: Hölle, Expreso al terror, Ghataar, O Comboio Infernal, Rong, Train. Rzeźnia na szynach, Trayecto infernal, Tren, Vlak do pekel, Vlak smrti, Vonat, Εφιάλτης στο τρένο, Влак, Поезд, テラー トレイン, 트레인, El Expreso de la Muerte

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[Alex pours gasoline all over inside the train engine car and medical room car]
Dr. Velislava Wait! Don't do this.
Alex Don't come near me.
Dr. Velislava We help people. Sick people. People who, without us, will die.
Alex What about my friends?
Dr. Velislava If you do this, you're exactly like us.
Alex Maybe I am.
[Alex begins punching Doctor Velislava in the face knocking her down, when Alex lights a match and drops it, catching fire to both Doctor Velislava and the inside of the train cars]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Train

Cave
Cave Adventure, Crime, Thriller
2016, Norway
4.0
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever Horror
2016, USA
4.0
Even Lambs Have Teeth
Even Lambs Have Teeth Thriller, Horror
2015, Canada
4.0
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
5.0
Amusement
Amusement Thriller, Horror
2008, USA
4.0
Autopsy
Autopsy Horror, Detective, Thriller
2008, USA
5.0
Boogeyman 2
Boogeyman 2 Horror
2007, USA
5.0
The Breed
The Breed Horror
2006, Germany / USA / South Africa
6.0
Tamara
Tamara Horror, Thriller
2005, USA
5.0
Godsend
Godsend Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale
2004, USA
5.0
Terror Train
Terror Train Horror, Thriller
1979, Canada / USA
5.0
Spiders 3D
Spiders 3D Thriller
2011, USA
3.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more