Quotes
[Alex pours gasoline all over inside the train engine car and medical room car]
Dr. Velislava Wait! Don't do this.
Alex Don't come near me.
Dr. Velislava We help people. Sick people. People who, without us, will die.
Alex What about my friends?
Dr. Velislava If you do this, you're exactly like us.
Alex Maybe I am.
[Alex begins punching Doctor Velislava in the face knocking her down, when Alex lights a match and drops it, catching fire to both Doctor Velislava and the inside of the train cars]