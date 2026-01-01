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Poster of The Devil
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Devil
7.0

The Devil

, 1972
Diabel
Poland / Horror, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Devil
7.0

Cast

Małgorzata Braunek
Jakuba's fiancee
Michal Grudzinski
Ezechiel
Iga Mayr
Jakuba's mother
Bozena Miefiodow
Turkish actress
Monika Niemczyk
Nun
Leszek Teleszyński
Jakub
Wojciech Pszoniak
Wybawca Jakuba-Jakub's savior
Wojciech Pszoniak
Wybawca Jakuba-Jakub's savior
Anna Parzonka
Jakub's sister
Anna Parzonka
Jakub's sister
Maciej Englert
pan mlody-groom
Maciej Englert
pan mlody-groom
Director Andrzej Zulawski
Writer Andrzej Zulawski
Composer Andrzej Korzynski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 1 January 1972
Release date
3 February 1972 China
22 May 1989 Japan
1 January 1972 Poland
1 January 1972 USA
Production Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Diabel, The Devil, El diablo, Дьявол, Az ördög, Diabeł, Le diable, O Diabo, Seytan, Velnias, Vrag, 悪魔, 魔鬼, 악마

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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