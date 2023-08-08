Menu
6.8 IMDb Rating: 5.6
New Life

New Life
Synopsis

A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link, as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 May 2024
World premiere 8 August 2023
Release date
5 September 2024 Germany 16
3 May 2024 Mexico B-15
8 August 2023 Spain 16
Production Great Lakes Vacuum Supplies Unlimited, American Storyworks, Parry-Riposte Films
Also known as
New Life, Nowe życie, Эпидемия. Новое заражение, 新生
Director
John Rosman
Cast
Sonya Walger
Tony Amendola
Hayley Erin
Betty Moyer
Ayanna Berkshire
6.8
5.6 IMDb
