Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.8
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
New Life
New Life
New Life
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link, as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.
Expand
New Life
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 May 2024
World premiere
8 August 2023
Release date
5 September 2024
Germany
16
3 May 2024
Mexico
B-15
8 August 2023
Spain
16
Production
Great Lakes Vacuum Supplies Unlimited, American Storyworks, Parry-Riposte Films
Also known as
New Life, Nowe życie, Эпидемия. Новое заражение, 新生
Director
John Rosman
Cast
Sonya Walger
Tony Amendola
Hayley Erin
Betty Moyer
Ayanna Berkshire
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Frank
Not too many people are too kind these days.
Film Trailers
All trailers
New Life
Trailer
0
0
New Life
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree