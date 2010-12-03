Deep within the mysterious Arboria Institute, a disturbed and beautiful girl is held captive by a doctor in search of inner peace. Her mind controlled by a sinister technology. Silently, she waits for her next session with deranged therapist Dr. Barry Nyle. If she hopes to escape, she must journey through the darkest reaches of The Institute, but Nyle wonʼt easily part with his most gifted and dangerous creation.
Beyond the Black Rainbow, Além do Arco-Íris Negro, Más allá del arcoíris negro, Po drugiej stronie czarnej tęczy, Teispool musta vikerkaart, Za czarną tęczą, За межами чорної веселки, По ту сторону черной радуги, ビヨンド・ザ・ブラック・レインボー, 迷幻黑彩虹
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
5.9IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Mercurio ArboriaBring home the mother lode, Barry.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.