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Poster of Beyond the Black Rainbow
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Black Rainbow
5.9

Beyond the Black Rainbow

, 2010
Beyond the Black Rainbow
Canada / Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Beyond the Black Rainbow
5.9

Synopsis

Deep within the mysterious Arboria Institute, a disturbed and beautiful girl is held captive by a doctor in search of inner peace. Her mind controlled by a sinister technology. Silently, she waits for her next session with deranged therapist Dr. Barry Nyle. If she hopes to escape, she must journey through the darkest reaches of The Institute, but Nyle wonʼt easily part with his most gifted and dangerous creation.

Cast

Eva Bourne
Eva Bourne
Elena
Chris Gauthier
Chris Gauthier
Fat Hesher
Roy Campsall
Sentionaut
Ronald Reagan
Michael S. Rogers
Michael J Rogers
Barry Nyle
Scott Hylands
Dr. Mercurio Arboria
Rondel Reynoldson
Margo
Marilyn Norry
Rosemary Nyle
Gerry South
Skinny Hesher
Sara Stockstad
Anna Arboria
Geoffrey Conder
Mutant
Director Panos Cosmatos
Writer Panos Cosmatos
Composer Sinoia Caves
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 3 December 2010
Release date
3 December 2010 Canada
24 September 2011 Great Britain 15
24 September 2011 Greece 16
24 September 2011 USA R
Budget 1,100,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $56,491
Production Chromewood Productions
Also known as
Beyond the Black Rainbow, Além do Arco-Íris Negro, Más allá del arcoíris negro, Po drugiej stronie czarnej tęczy, Teispool musta vikerkaart, Za czarną tęczą, За межами чорної веселки, По ту сторону черной радуги, ビヨンド・ザ・ブラック・レインボー, 迷幻黑彩虹

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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