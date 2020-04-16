Menu
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.1
4 posters
The Dark and the Wicked

The Dark and the Wicked

The Dark and the Wicked 18+
The Dark and the Wicked - trailer in russian
The Dark and the Wicked  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 29 October 2020
World premiere 16 April 2020
Release date
29 October 2020 Russia Парадиз 18+
16 April 2020 Brazil 16
18 September 2020 France
14 April 2022 Germany
2 December 2021 Kuwait
3 December 2020 Netherlands
20 April 2023 Peru
3 June 2021 Singapore M18
30 June 2021 South Korea
18 November 2021 Thailand
Worldwide Gross $736,153
Production Traveling Picture Show Company, Unbroken Pictures, Shotgun Shack Pictures
Also known as
The Dark and the Wicked, Demoníaca, L'âme des Ténèbres, Pustina temnoty a zla, Szept i mrok, Пустошь тьмы и зла, ダーク・アンド・ウィケッド, 邪氣沖天
Director
Bryan Bertino
Bryan Bertino
Cast
Marin Ireland
Marin Ireland
Michael Abbott Jr.
Michael Abbott Jr.
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Julie Oliver-Touchstone
Julie Oliver-Touchstone
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Егор Дегтярёв 2 November 2020, 10:33
Хуже говна не видел
Stephen Guerrero 21 December 2025, 08:06
A Scary and Heartbreaking Film

Our intro is very warm and cozy with female character, and she does a proper hard days work on her property. We… Read more…
The Dark and the Wicked - trailer in russian
The Dark and the Wicked Trailer in russian
Listen to the
soundtrack The Dark and the Wicked
