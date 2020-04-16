The Dark and the Wicked
The Dark and the Wicked
18+
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
29 October 2020
World premiere
16 April 2020
Release date
|29 October 2020
|Russia
| Парадиз
|18+
|16 April 2020
|Brazil
|
|16
|18 September 2020
|France
|
|
|14 April 2022
|Germany
|
|
|2 December 2021
|Kuwait
|
|
|3 December 2020
|Netherlands
|
|
|20 April 2023
|Peru
|
|
|3 June 2021
|Singapore
|
|M18
|30 June 2021
|South Korea
|
|
|18 November 2021
|Thailand
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$736,153
Production
Traveling Picture Show Company, Unbroken Pictures, Shotgun Shack Pictures
Also known as
The Dark and the Wicked, Demoníaca, L'âme des Ténèbres, Pustina temnoty a zla, Szept i mrok, Пустошь тьмы и зла, ダーク・アンド・ウィケッド, 邪氣沖天
