ProductionAnchor Bay Films, Moonstone Entertainment, Quebec Film and Television Tax Credit
Also known as
The Howling: Reborn, Full Moon Renaissance, Aullido: el renacimiento, Aullidos, Blue Moon - Als Werwolf geboren, Gritos de Horror: O Renascimento, Howling VIII, Shahar hadash, Skowyt: Odrodzenie, The Howling Reborn, The Howling. Reborn. Il risveglio dei licantropi, Tiếng Sói Hú 8: Người Sói Hồi Sinh, Ulg 8, Üvöltés - Újjászületés, Yeniden Doğuş, Вой: Перерождение, Прераждането на върколака, 新・ハウリング