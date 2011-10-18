Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Howling: Reborn
5.3
The Howling: Reborn - international trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Howling: Reborn
5.3

The Howling: Reborn

, 2011
The Howling: Reborn
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Howling: Reborn
5.3
The Howling: Reborn - international trailer
The Howling: Reborn  international trailer

Synopsis

A teenage outcast discovers he is a werewolf, and must battle a pack of the brutal creatures when they threaten him and his new girlfriend.

Cast

Lindsey Shaw
Ivana Miličević
Ivana Miličević
Landon Liboiron
Landon Liboiron
Erin Agostino
Frank Schorpion
Sacha Charles
Director Joe Nimziki
Writer Gary Brandner, Joe Nimziki
Composer Christopher Carmichael, Mark Yaeger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 18 October 2011
Release date
16 November 2011 Russia Каравелла-DDC 16+
18 October 2011 Canada
16 November 2011 Kazakhstan
18 October 2011 USA
16 November 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $180,871
Production Anchor Bay Films, Moonstone Entertainment, Quebec Film and Television Tax Credit
Also known as
The Howling: Reborn, Full Moon Renaissance, Aullido: el renacimiento, Aullidos, Blue Moon - Als Werwolf geboren, Gritos de Horror: O Renascimento, Howling VIII, Shahar hadash, Skowyt: Odrodzenie, The Howling Reborn, The Howling. Reborn. Il risveglio dei licantropi, Tiếng Sói Hú 8: Người Sói Hồi Sinh, Ulg 8, Üvöltés - Újjászületés, Yeniden Doğuş, Вой: Перерождение, Прераждането на върколака, 新・ハウリング

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
4.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Howling: Reborn - international trailer
The Howling: Reborn International trailer
The Howling: Reborn - international trailer с закадровым переводом
The Howling: Reborn International trailer с закадровым переводом
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more