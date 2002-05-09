Menu
The Eye
The Eye
Jian gui / The Eye
18+
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Country
Hong Kong / Singapore / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
9 May 2002
Release date
22 May 2003
Russia
16+
20 February 2003
Czechia
12+
9 May 2002
Germany
27 September 2002
Great Britain
9 May 2002
Hong Kong
16 May 2003
Italy
22 May 2003
Kazakhstan
15 August 2002
South Korea
15
21 March 2003
Spain
9 May 2002
USA
22 May 2003
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
4,500,000 SGD
Worldwide Gross
$12,165,016
Production
Film Workshop, Applause Pictures, Mediacorp Raintree Pictures
Also known as
Gin gwai, The Eye, Oko, 見鬼, 见鬼, El ojo, A szem, Con Mắt Âm Dương, Göz, Khon hen phi, Seeing Ghosts, Silm, The Eye - Mit den Augen einer Toten, The Eye - Visão de Morte, The eye (L'ull), the EYE アイ, The Eye: A Herança, To mati, Το μάτι, Глаз
Director
Danny Pang Phat
Oxide Pang Chun
Cast
Candy Lo
Angelica Lee
Wilson Yip
Similar films for The Eye
5.6
The Child's Eye
(2010)
4.5
The Eye 2
(2004)
5.3
Neverlake
(2013)
6.4
Hierro
(2009)
6.3
The Eye
(2007)
6.8
Reincarnation
(2005)
5.0
Saint Ange
(2004)
4.8
Madhouse
(2004)
6.9
Shutter
(2004)
6.1
Infection
(2004)
6.8
Dumplings
(2004)
7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge
(2003)
Quotes
[repeated line]
Boy with Cap
Have you seen my report card?
