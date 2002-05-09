Menu
Poster of The Eye
Poster of The Eye
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.6
The Eye

The Eye

Jian gui / The Eye 18+
Country Hong Kong / Singapore / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 9 May 2002
Release date
22 May 2003 Russia 16+
20 February 2003 Czechia 12+
9 May 2002 Germany
27 September 2002 Great Britain
9 May 2002 Hong Kong
16 May 2003 Italy
22 May 2003 Kazakhstan
15 August 2002 South Korea 15
21 March 2003 Spain
9 May 2002 USA
22 May 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 4,500,000 SGD
Worldwide Gross $12,165,016
Production Film Workshop, Applause Pictures, Mediacorp Raintree Pictures
Also known as
Gin gwai, The Eye, Oko, 見鬼, 见鬼, El ojo, A szem, Con Mắt Âm Dương, Göz, Khon hen phi, Seeing Ghosts, Silm, The Eye - Mit den Augen einer Toten, The Eye - Visão de Morte, The eye (L'ull), the EYE アイ, The Eye: A Herança, To mati, Το μάτι, Глаз
Director
Danny Pang Phat
Oxide Pang Chun
Cast
Candy Lo
Angelica Lee
Wilson Yip
Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
