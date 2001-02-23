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Poster of Haunted Castle
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Haunted Castle
5.4

Haunted Castle

, 2001
Haunted Castle
Belgium, USA / Thriller, Animation, Horror / 18+
Poster of Haunted Castle
5.4

Cast

Jasper Steverlinck
Johnny
Harry Shearer
Harry Shearer
Mephisto
Kyoko Baertsoen
The Mother
Director Ben Stassen
Writer Kurt Frey, Ben Stassen
Composer Arid, Lunascape
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Belgium / USA
Runtime 38 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 23 February 2001
Release date
15 January 2004 Russia Киносфера 0+
15 January 2004 Kazakhstan
23 February 2001 USA
15 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $39,418,836
Production Movida, Trix, nWave Pictures
Also known as
Haunted Castle, Castell encantat, Castillo encantado, Spökslottet, Tajemnice nawiedzonego zamku 3D, Замок с привидениями, ホーンテッド・キャッスル, Das Geisterschloss 3D, IMAX - Das Geisterschloss

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 27 votes
5.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3608 In the Thriller genre  758 In the Animation genre  397 In the Horror genre  426 In films of Belgium  35 In films of USA  2090 In films of 2001  26
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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