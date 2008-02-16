7.1Mirrors
Mirrors, 2008
USA / Horror / 18+
Cast
Arika Gluck
Daisy Carson
Director Alexandre Aja
Writer Grégory Levasseur, Sung-ho Kim, Alexandre Aja
Composer Javier Navarrete
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 15 August 2008
World premiere 16 February 2008
Release date
|21 August 2008
|Russia
|Двадцатый Век Фокс
|18+
|6 November 2008
|Australia
|21 August 2008
|Belarus
|15 August 2008
|Canada
|R
|10 September 2008
|France
|29 October 2008
|Germany
|25 August 2008
|Great Britain
|18
|3 October 2008
|Italy
|21 August 2008
|Kazakhstan
|15 August 2008
|Lithuania
|14 August 2008
|Malaysia
|18 September 2008
|Netherlands
|25 September 2008
|Portugal
|18 September 2008
|South Korea
|3 October 2008
|Spain
|15 August 2008
|USA
|21 August 2008
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $78,094,714
Production Regency Enterprises, New Regency Productions, Luna Pictures
Based on film “Into the Mirror” (2003)
Also known as
Mirrors, Espejos siniestros, Зеркала, Огледала, Aynalar, Espelhos, Espelhos do Medo, Gương Quỷ, Into the Mirror, Lustra, Mesa apo ton kathrefti, Miroirs, Mirrors - Riflessi di paura, Odsev, Oglinzi malefice, Peeglid, Reflejos, Riflessi di paura, Spoguļi, Tükrök, Veidrodžiai, Zerkala, Zrcadla, Zrcala, Zrkadlá, Μέσα από τον καθρέφτη, Дзеркала, مرايا, मिरर्स, ミラーズ, 兇鏡, Veidrodziai, Mirrors 1, Ogledala
Updated 6 May 2025
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