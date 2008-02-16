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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Mirrors

Oh, no, that's Gary. Gary Lewis. The fella who's been working here before you. He was completely obsessed with these damn mirrors. Spent the entire night cleaning them.

Lorenzo Sapelli Oh, no, that's Gary. Gary Lewis. The fella who's been working here before you. He was completely obsessed with these damn mirrors. Spent the entire night cleaning them.

The mirrors. They're so clean.

Ben Carson The mirrors. They're so clean.

You polish them?

Ben Carson You polish them?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.