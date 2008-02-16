Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mirrors
7.1
Mirrors - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Mirrors
7.1

Mirrors

, 2008
Mirrors
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mirrors
7.1
Mirrors - Trailer 2
Mirrors  Trailer 2

Cast

Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
Ben Carson
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Angela Carson
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Larry Byrne
Paula Patton
Paula Patton
Amy Carson
Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce
Michael Carson
Arika Gluck
Daisy Carson
Mary Beth Peil
Anna Esseker
John Shrapnel
Lorenzo Sapelli
Tim Ahern
Dr. Morris
Julian Glover
Julian Glover
Robert Esseker
Director Alexandre Aja
Writer Grégory Levasseur, Sung-ho Kim, Alexandre Aja
Composer Javier Navarrete
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 15 August 2008
World premiere 16 February 2008
Release date
21 August 2008 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 18+
6 November 2008 Australia
21 August 2008 Belarus
15 August 2008 Canada R
10 September 2008 France
29 October 2008 Germany
25 August 2008 Great Britain 18
3 October 2008 Italy
21 August 2008 Kazakhstan
15 August 2008 Lithuania
14 August 2008 Malaysia
18 September 2008 Netherlands
25 September 2008 Portugal
18 September 2008 South Korea
3 October 2008 Spain
15 August 2008 USA
21 August 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $78,094,714
Production Regency Enterprises, New Regency Productions, Luna Pictures
Based on film “Into the Mirror” (2003)
Also known as
Mirrors, Espejos siniestros, Зеркала, Огледала, Aynalar, Espelhos, Espelhos do Medo, Gương Quỷ, Into the Mirror, Lustra, Mesa apo ton kathrefti, Miroirs, Mirrors - Riflessi di paura, Odsev, Oglinzi malefice, Peeglid, Reflejos, Riflessi di paura, Spoguļi, Tükrök, Veidrodžiai, Zerkala, Zrcadla, Zrcala, Zrkadlá, Μέσα από τον καθρέφτη, Дзеркала, مرايا, मिरर्स, ミラーズ, 兇鏡, Veidrodziai, Mirrors 1, Ogledala

Film rating

7.1
Rate 118 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1813 In the Horror genre  122 In films of USA  1106 In films of 2008  51
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mirrors - Trailer 2
Mirrors Trailer 2
Mirrors - Teaser
Mirrors Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Mirrors

Quotes

Ben Carson You polish them?
Lorenzo Sapelli I'm sorry?
Ben Carson The mirrors. They're so clean.
Lorenzo Sapelli Oh, no, that's Gary. Gary Lewis. The fella who's been working here before you. He was completely obsessed with these damn mirrors. Spent the entire night cleaning them.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mirrors

The Uninvited
The Uninvited Mystery, Drama, Horror
2009, USA
6.6
Sukma
Sukma Horror, Thriller
2025, Indonesia
5.9
Tormento
Tormento Horror, Thriller
2025, Mexico
4.8
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes Horror, Thriller, Drama
2006, USA
6.9
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite Horror
2015, Russia
5.5
Jessabelle
Jessabelle Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
5.9
Deliver Us from Evil
Deliver Us from Evil Crime, Action, Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
6.9
Stonehearst Asylum
Stonehearst Asylum Thriller
2014, USA
7.4
Mama
Mama Horror
2013, USA
6.9
Oculus
Oculus Horror
2013, USA
7.0
House at the End of the Street
House at the End of the Street Horror
2012, USA
6.3
Dream House
Dream House Thriller
2011, USA
6.8
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Eto vsyo ona!
Eto vsyo ona!
2026, Russia, Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more