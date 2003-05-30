|21 August 2003
|Russia
|16+
|21 October 2004
|Argentina
|31 July 2003
|Australia
|8 October 2003
|Bahrain
|23 July 2003
|Belgium
|5 March 2004
|Brazil
|30 May 2003
|Canada
|4 March 2004
|Czechia
|7 April 2004
|Egypt
|24 October 2003
|Estonia
|26 September 2003
|Finland
|30 July 2003
|France
|28 August 2003
|Germany
|27 June 2003
|Great Britain
|5 September 2003
|Greece
|30 July 2003
|Iceland
|27 June 2003
|Ireland
|13 August 2004
|Italy
|9 October 2004
|Japan
|21 August 2003
|Kazakhstan
|24 December 2003
|Kuwait
|17 October 2003
|Lithuania
|3 October 2003
|Mexico
|14 August 2003
|Netherlands
|12 February 2004
|New Zealand
|26 March 2004
|Panama
|12 November 2003
|Philippines
|23 January 2004
|Poland
|18 March 2004
|Portugal
|6 May 2004
|Slovakia
|20 February 2004
|South Africa
|22 August 2003
|South Korea
|19 March 2004
|Spain
|28 August 2003
|Switzerland
|5 September 2003
|Turkey
|30 May 2003
|USA
|21 August 2003
|Ukraine
|28 January 2004
|Venezuela
The 2003 film Wrong Turn is the sole instalment in the series that contains neither sexual content nor nudity.