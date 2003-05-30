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Poster of Wrong Turn
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Wrong Turn
7.1

Wrong Turn

, 2003
Wrong Turn
USA / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Wrong Turn
7.1

Synopsis

Six people find themselves trapped in the woods of West Virginia, hunted down by "cannibalistic mountain men grossly disfigured through generations of in-breeding."

Cast

Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku
Jessie Burlingame
Jeremy Sisto
Jeremy Sisto
Scott
Lindy Booth
Lindy Booth
Francine
Julian Richings
Julian Richings
Three Finger
Kevin Zegers
Kevin Zegers
Evan
Gary Robbins
Saw-Tooth
Ted Clark
One-Eye
Desmond Harrington
Desmond Harrington
Chris Flynn
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Carly
Yvonne Gaudry
Halley
Director Rob Schmidt
Writer Alan B. McElroy
Composer Elia Cmiral
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 30 May 2003
Release date
21 August 2003 Russia 16+
21 October 2004 Argentina
31 July 2003 Australia
8 October 2003 Bahrain
23 July 2003 Belgium
5 March 2004 Brazil
30 May 2003 Canada
4 March 2004 Czechia
7 April 2004 Egypt
24 October 2003 Estonia
26 September 2003 Finland
30 July 2003 France
28 August 2003 Germany
27 June 2003 Great Britain
5 September 2003 Greece
30 July 2003 Iceland
27 June 2003 Ireland
13 August 2004 Italy
9 October 2004 Japan
21 August 2003 Kazakhstan
24 December 2003 Kuwait
17 October 2003 Lithuania
3 October 2003 Mexico
14 August 2003 Netherlands
12 February 2004 New Zealand
26 March 2004 Panama
12 November 2003 Philippines
23 January 2004 Poland
18 March 2004 Portugal
6 May 2004 Slovakia
20 February 2004 South Africa
22 August 2003 South Korea
19 March 2004 Spain
28 August 2003 Switzerland
5 September 2003 Turkey
30 May 2003 USA
21 August 2003 Ukraine
28 January 2004 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $12,600,000
Worldwide Gross $28,650,575
Production Summit Entertainment, Constantin Film, Media Cooperation One
Also known as
Wrong Turn, Camino hacia el terror, 7 crímenes, Bīstamais Pagrieziens, Camino equivocado, Curva Mortal, Détour mortel, Droga bez powrotu, Escolha Perigosa, Halálos kitérő, Ihmisjahti, Kilómetro 666, km 666: Desvío al infierno, Korku Kapanı, Kthesa e gabuar, Lathos strofi, Lemtingas posukis, Napacen odcep, Ngã Rẽ Tử Thần, Noto'g'ri burilish, Pach krve, Pach krvi, Pânico na Floresta, Pogrešno skretanje, Sortie fatale, Vale pööre, Wrong Turn - Il bosco ha fame, Λάθος στροφή, Поворот не туда, Поворот не туди, Погрешен завой, Погрешно скретање, クライモリ, 肢解狂魔, 致命弯路, 致命弯道, 鬼挡墙, 鬼挡路, 鬼擋路, 肢解狂魔1, Láthos strofí, クライモリ／間違ったターン, Povorot ne tudy, Qorxu Qapanı, پیچ اشتباه, Pogreshen zavoĭ, Povorot ne tuda, Wrong Turn 1, Yanlış Döngə

Film rating

7.1
Rate 40 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1717 In the Thriller genre  319 In the Horror genre  112 In films of USA  1046 In films of 2003  22
Updated 28 December 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack Wrong Turn

Quotes

Scott Okay, who lives here?
Carly I don't know, but can you help me find the bathroom?
Scott Baby, I think this is the bathroom.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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