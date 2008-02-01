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Poster of The Eye
6.3
The Eye - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Eye
6.3

The Eye

, 2007
The Eye
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Eye
6.3
The Eye - Trailer
The Eye  Trailer

Cast

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Sydney Wells
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Helen Wells
Alessandro Nivola
Alessandro Nivola
Dr. Paul Faulkner
Rachel Ticotin
Rachel Ticotin
Rosa Martinez
Tamlyn Tomita
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz
Alicia
Girard Swan
François Chau
François Chau
Brian Gamble
David Michie
Tegan Moss
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Simon McCullough
Director David Moreau, Xavier Palud
Writer Sebastian Gutierrez, Oxide Pang Chun, Danny Pang Phat, Yuet-Jan Hui, Danni Pan
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 21 February 2008
World premiere 1 February 2008
Release date
21 February 2008 Russia 18+
21 February 2008 Belarus
9 April 2008 France
29 May 2008 Germany
24 April 2008 Great Britain
4 April 2008 Italy
21 February 2008 Kazakhstan
9 May 2008 Lithuania
5 June 2008 South Korea
14 May 2008 Spain
13 August 2008 Sweden
1 May 2008 Thailand
29 February 2008 Turkey
1 February 2008 USA
21 February 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $58,010,320
Production Lionsgate, Paramount Vantage, Cruise/Wagner Productions
Also known as
The Eye, El ojo del mal, Oko, Око, A szem, Acs, Akis, Con Mắt Âm Dương, Eyes, Göz, Ha'ayin, Ko'z, L'oeil, O Olho, O Olho do Mal, Ochii, Silm, The Eye (Visiones), To mati, Το μάτι, Глаз, Окото, アイズ（2008）, 异度见鬼, 變眼

Film rating

6.3
Rate 28 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2993 In the Drama genre  1179 In the Horror genre  296 In the Thriller genre  608 In films of USA  1810 In films of 2007  101

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Eye - Trailer
The Eye Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Eye

Quotes

Sydney Wells See, I have a connection with your daughter.
Rosa Martinez Dios mio. You have her eyes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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