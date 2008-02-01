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6.3
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The Eye
6.3
The Eye
, 2007
The Eye
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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6.3
The Eye
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Jessica Alba
Sydney Wells
Parker Posey
Helen Wells
Alessandro Nivola
Dr. Paul Faulkner
Rachel Ticotin
Rosa Martinez
Tamlyn Tomita
Chloë Grace Moretz
Alicia
Girard Swan
François Chau
Brian Gamble
David Michie
Tegan Moss
Rade Serbedzija
Simon McCullough
Director
David Moreau
,
Xavier Palud
Writer
Sebastian Gutierrez
,
Oxide Pang Chun
,
Danny Pang Phat
,
Yuet-Jan Hui
,
Danni Pan
Composer
Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2007
Online premiere
21 February 2008
World premiere
1 February 2008
Release date
21 February 2008
Russia
18+
21 February 2008
Belarus
9 April 2008
France
29 May 2008
Germany
24 April 2008
Great Britain
4 April 2008
Italy
21 February 2008
Kazakhstan
9 May 2008
Lithuania
5 June 2008
South Korea
14 May 2008
Spain
13 August 2008
Sweden
1 May 2008
Thailand
29 February 2008
Turkey
1 February 2008
USA
21 February 2008
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$12,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$58,010,320
Production
Lionsgate, Paramount Vantage, Cruise/Wagner Productions
Also known as
The Eye, El ojo del mal, Oko, Око, A szem, Acs, Akis, Con Mắt Âm Dương, Eyes, Göz, Ha'ayin, Ko'z, L'oeil, O Olho, O Olho do Mal, Ochii, Silm, The Eye (Visiones), To mati, Το μάτι, Глаз, Окото, アイズ（2008）, 异度见鬼, 變眼
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
28
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2993
In the Drama genre
1179
In the Horror genre
296
In the Thriller genre
608
In films of USA
1810
In films of 2007
101
Film Trailers
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The Eye
Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack
The Eye
Stills
Quotes
Sydney Wells
See, I have a connection with your daughter.
Rosa Martinez
Dios mio. You have her eyes.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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