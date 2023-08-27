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5.8
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The Piper
5.8
The Piper
, 2023
The Piper
Latvia, Great Britain / Fantasy, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
Liz and her daughter Amy move to Hamelin where a dark secret in Liz's past is uncovered by the restless spirit of the Pied Piper, who seeks out those who have gotten away with a crime, and punishes them by taking away their children.
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Cast
Elizabeth Hurley
Tara Fitzgerald
Gundars Āboliņš
Arben Bajraktaraj
Jurijs Djakonovs
Mia Jenkins
Director
Anthony Waller
Writer
Anthony Waller
,
Duncan Kennedy
Composer
Wilbert Hirsch
,
Anthony Waller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Latvia / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 November 2024
World premiere
27 August 2023
Release date
27 October 2023
Azerbaijan
27 October 2023
Bulgaria
27 October 2023
Germany
16
19 January 2024
Iceland
27 October 2023
Kyrgyzstan
27 October 2023
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$86,872
Production
Ratcatcher Entertainment, Cometstone Pictures
Also known as
The Piper, Der Rattenfänger, Fletnik, Melodia do Mal, Piper, Piper, le joueur de flûte, Η μαγική φλογέρα, Дудочник, 吹笛手
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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