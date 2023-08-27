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Poster of The Piper
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Piper
5.8

The Piper

, 2023
The Piper
Latvia, Great Britain / Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Piper
5.8

Synopsis

Liz and her daughter Amy move to Hamelin where a dark secret in Liz's past is uncovered by the restless spirit of the Pied Piper, who seeks out those who have gotten away with a crime, and punishes them by taking away their children.

Cast

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley
Tara Fitzgerald
Tara Fitzgerald
Gundars Āboliņš
Arben Bajraktaraj
Jurijs Djakonovs
Jurijs Djakonovs
Mia Jenkins
Director Anthony Waller
Writer Anthony Waller, Duncan Kennedy
Composer Wilbert Hirsch, Anthony Waller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 November 2024
World premiere 27 August 2023
Release date
27 October 2023 Azerbaijan
27 October 2023 Bulgaria
27 October 2023 Germany 16
19 January 2024 Iceland
27 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan
27 October 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $86,872
Production Ratcatcher Entertainment, Cometstone Pictures
Also known as
The Piper, Der Rattenfänger, Fletnik, Melodia do Mal, Piper, Piper, le joueur de flûte, Η μαγική φλογέρα, Дудочник, 吹笛手

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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