The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death, The Ouija Resurrection, Uidža Eksperiment: Pozorište Smrti, Ouija Experiment 2: The Ouija Resurrection, Ouija katse 2, The Ouija Experiment 2, The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Pain, The Ouija Haunting, The Ouija Orgins, Эксперимент Уиджи 2: Кинотеатр смерти, ウィジャ・エクスペリメント 死の劇場, Das Ouija Experiment 2, The Ouija Resurrection: The Ouija Experiment 2
Film rating
1.8
Rate11 votes
1.8IMDb
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