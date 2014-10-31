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Poster of The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death
1.8
Kinoafisha Films The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death
1.8

The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death

, 2014
The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death
1.8

Cast

Ty Lawson
Drew O'Neal
Nicole Holt
Justin Armstrong
Justin Armstrong
Gerald Crum
Danny Grey
Sally Greenland
Michelle Joy
Swisyzinna
Swisyzinna Moore
Shanon Snedden
Margo White
Jessica Dawn Willis
Elena Cooper
Eric Window
Eric Window
Eric Zettina
Ty Gibson
Tom Zembrod
Sheriff Anderson
Director Israel Luna
Writer Israel Luna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 31 October 2014
Release date
15 May 2015 Germany
20 April 2015 Great Britain
13 January 2015 USA
Production La Luna Entertainment
Also known as
The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Death, The Ouija Resurrection, Uidža Eksperiment: Pozorište Smrti, Ouija Experiment 2: The Ouija Resurrection, Ouija katse 2, The Ouija Experiment 2, The Ouija Experiment 2: Theatre of Pain, The Ouija Haunting, The Ouija Orgins, Эксперимент Уиджи 2: Кинотеатр смерти, ウィジャ・エクスペリメント 死の劇場, Das Ouija Experiment 2, The Ouija Resurrection: The Ouija Experiment 2

Film rating

1.8
Rate 11 votes
1.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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