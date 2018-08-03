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Poster of WrestleMassacre
5.6
Kinoafisha Films WrestleMassacre
5.6

WrestleMassacre

, 2018
WrestleMassacre
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of WrestleMassacre
5.6

Synopsis

Randy is an awkward groundskeeper who is obsessed with professional wrestling. Longing for a sense of belonging with grandiose dreams of becoming a wrestling superstar, Randy is only met with abject humiliation and alienation. A brutal shaming at a local wrestling school pushes Randy over the edge and lights the spark for his blood lust. Donned in wrestling gear and armed with homicidal rage, Randy sets out on a blood soaked rampage to punish those who wronged him. With each ghastly kill, Randy takes a trophy from his tormentors to add to a wrestling title belt crafted from human flesh. The only hope of putting an end to his reign of carnage lies with Becky, an understanding client who is one of the only few to ever show him kindness.

Cast

Tony Atlas
Hercules
Julio Bana Fernandez
Owen
Jason John Beebe
Tex
Aaron Brazier
Victim
Richie Acevedo
Randy
Daniel Brooks
Demon
David Curtis
Wrestling School Doorman
Eric Danger Dionne
Ricky
Rene Dupree
Shawn
James L. Edwards
Reverend Nathan Ashberry
Director Brad Twigg
Writer Julio Bana Fernandez, Matthew L. Furman, Rosanna Nelson, Brad Twigg
Composer Toshiyuki Hiraoka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 3 August 2018
Release date
3 August 2018 USA
Production Fuzzy Monkey Films
Also known as
WrestleMassacre

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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