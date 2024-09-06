Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
5.7
IMDb Rating: 4.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
True Fear
True Fear
Äkta Skräck
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
True Fear
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
6 September 2024
Release date
21 November 2024
Russia
Экспонента
27 November 2025
Guatemala
21 November 2024
Kazakhstan
21 November 2024
Kyrgyzstan
16+
6 September 2024
Sweden
15
28 November 2024
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$91,274
Production
FLX
Also known as
Äkta skräck, True Fear, Aitoa kauhua, Ekte skrekk, Prawdziwy strach, Неподдельный ужас, Первые ведьмы. Потомство
Director
Daniel di Grado
Cast
Ava Nikodell
Rebecka Enholm
Johan Ehn
Oliver Dagher
Rasmus Sintorn Nystedt
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
16
votes
4.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
True Fear
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree