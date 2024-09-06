Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of True Fear
Poster of True Fear
Рейтинги
5.7 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films True Fear

True Fear

Äkta Skräck 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
True Fear - trailer in russian
True Fear  trailer in russian
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 September 2024
Release date
21 November 2024 Russia Экспонента
27 November 2025 Guatemala
21 November 2024 Kazakhstan
21 November 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
6 September 2024 Sweden 15
28 November 2024 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $91,274
Production FLX
Also known as
Äkta skräck, True Fear, Aitoa kauhua, Ekte skrekk, Prawdziwy strach, Неподдельный ужас, Первые ведьмы. Потомство
Director
Daniel di Grado
Cast
Ava Nikodell
Rebecka Enholm
Johan Ehn
Oliver Dagher
Rasmus Sintorn Nystedt
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 16 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
True Fear - trailer in russian
True Fear Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more