Cast
Capri-Antoine Vaillancourt
Gabriel
Cast and Crew
Director
Colton Tran
Writer
Joe Davison, Luke Genton
Composer
Alexander Taylor, Steve Yeaman
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
13 October 2023
World premiere
13 October 2023
Release date
|12 December 2024
|Russia
| Кинологистика
|
|5 December 2024
|Qatar
|
|
|21 November 2024
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$51,457
Production
Artman Cooper Productions, Bungalow Media, Hollywood Media Bridge
Also known as
The Bell Keeper, Gece Bekçisi, Kellahoidja, Белл-Лейк. Озеро демонов, The Keeper