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Poster of The Bell Keeper
4.9
The Bell Keeper - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Bell Keeper
4.9

The Bell Keeper

, 2023
The Bell Keeper
USA / Action, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Bell Keeper
4.9
The Bell Keeper - Trailer
The Bell Keeper  Trailer

Synopsis

Follows a group of friends who travel to a secluded campsite to film a documentary. What they find is something much more sinister than they could have ever imagined.

Cast

Randy Couture
Randy Couture
Hank
Bonnie Aarons
Bonnie Aarons
Jodie
Kathleen Kenny
Brittany
Reid Miller
Liam
Mike Manning
Mike Manning
Matthew
Cathy Marks
Holly
Chaz Bono
Ranger Carlson
Capri-Antoine Vaillancourt
Gabriel
Daniel Dasent
Jackson
Alexis B. Santiago
Megan
Director Colton Tran
Writer Joe Davison, Luke Genton
Composer Alexander Taylor, Steve Yeaman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 October 2023
World premiere 13 October 2023
Release date
12 December 2024 Russia Кинологистика
5 December 2024 Qatar
21 November 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $51,457
Production Artman Cooper Productions, Bungalow Media, Hollywood Media Bridge
Also known as
The Bell Keeper, Gece Bekçisi, Kellahoidja, Белл-Лейк. Озеро демонов, The Keeper

Film rating

4.9
Rate 14 votes
3.8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 15 December 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Bell Keeper - Trailer
The Bell Keeper Trailer
The Bell Keeper - Dubbed trailer
The Bell Keeper Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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