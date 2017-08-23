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Poster of Vidar the Vampire
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Vidar the Vampire
5.6

Vidar the Vampire

, 2017
VampyrVidar
Norway / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Vidar the Vampire
5.6

Synopsis

A Christian farmer searching for a higher purpose to life, falls into sin and wakes up as the Prince of Darkness in the city of Stavanger, Norway.

Cast

Henrik Rafaelsen
Henrik Rafaelsen
Thomas Aske Berg
Vidar Hårr
Brigt Skrettingland
Kim Sønderholm
Psychologist
Marit Sanden
Kristin Hårr
Kathrine Jünger Ims
NDK reporter
Sigve Aasland
Sheriff Bjarne Rugland
Ingvar Skretting
Pastor Arne Friestad
Ruben Jonassen
Young Vidar Hårr
Martha Kristine Kåstad
Karin
Astrid Braut Øksnevad
Karin's friend
Balder Scheen Jacobsen
Jonas
Director Fredrik Waldeland, Thomas Aske Berg
Writer Thomas Aske Berg, Fredrik Waldeland
Composer Thomas Aske Berg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 18 February 2021
World premiere 23 August 2017
Worldwide Gross $9,649
Production UFOh!, Foton4 Film
Also known as
VampyrVidar, Vidar the Vampire, Vampyr Vidar, Vampyr-Vidar, Вампир Видар, ヴィダル・ザ・ヴァンパイア

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 1 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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