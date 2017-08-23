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Vidar the Vampire
5.6
Vidar the Vampire
, 2017
VampyrVidar
Norway / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Synopsis
A Christian farmer searching for a higher purpose to life, falls into sin and wakes up as the Prince of Darkness in the city of Stavanger, Norway.
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Cast
Henrik Rafaelsen
Thomas Aske Berg
Vidar Hårr
Brigt Skrettingland
Kim Sønderholm
Psychologist
Marit Sanden
Kristin Hårr
Kathrine Jünger Ims
NDK reporter
Sigve Aasland
Sheriff Bjarne Rugland
Ingvar Skretting
Pastor Arne Friestad
Ruben Jonassen
Young Vidar Hårr
Martha Kristine Kåstad
Karin
Astrid Braut Øksnevad
Karin's friend
Balder Scheen Jacobsen
Jonas
Director
Fredrik Waldeland
,
Thomas Aske Berg
Writer
Thomas Aske Berg
,
Fredrik Waldeland
Composer
Thomas Aske Berg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
18 February 2021
World premiere
23 August 2017
Worldwide Gross
$9,649
Production
UFOh!, Foton4 Film
Also known as
VampyrVidar, Vidar the Vampire, Vampyr Vidar, Vampyr-Vidar, Вампир Видар, ヴィダル・ザ・ヴァンパイア
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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