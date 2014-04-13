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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Zombeavers
5.4
Zombeavers
, 2014
Zombeavers
USA / Horror, Action, Comedy / 18+
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5.4
Zombeavers
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A fun weekend turns into madness and horror for a bunch of groupies looking for fun in a beaver infested swamp.
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Cast
Chad Anderson
Lexi Atkins
Jenn
Brent Briscoe
Winston Gregorson
Billy Barr
Peter Gilroy
Buck
Phyllis Katz
Myrne Gregorson
Hutch Dano
Sam
Rachel Melvin
Mary
Cortney Palm
Zoe
Jake Weary
Tommy
Rex Linn
Smyth
Robert R. Shafer
Trucker
Director
Jordan Rubin
Writer
Al Kaplan
,
Jordan Rubin
,
Jon Kaplan
Composer
Al Kaplan
,
Jon Kaplan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
7 July 2014
World premiere
13 April 2014
Release date
13 April 2014
Russia
18+
30 October 2014
Germany
20 October 2014
Great Britain
13 April 2014
Kazakhstan
6 March 2015
Spain
20 October 2014
Sweden
15
20 March 2015
USA
13 April 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$54,985
Production
Armory Films, BenderSpink, Canal+ Polska
Also known as
Zombeavers, Castores zombies, Zombeavers - Castores zombies, Zombeavers - Terror no Lago, Zombiber, Zombiebobry, Zombikoprad, Κάστορες ζόμπι, Бобры-зомби, ゾンビーバー, 狸老屍卡好, Castores Zumbis
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
4.8
IMDb
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Stills
Quotes
Buck
Zoe... I'm sorry I never ate your pussy. I'm gonna go back and eat all of it one day.
Zoe
It's okay, baby. We're going to get out of here, okay?
Buck
It just smells so bad down there...
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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