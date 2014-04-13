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Poster of Zombeavers
5.4
Zombeavers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zombeavers
5.4

Zombeavers

, 2014
Zombeavers
USA / Horror, Action, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Zombeavers
5.4
Zombeavers - Trailer
Zombeavers  Trailer

Synopsis

A fun weekend turns into madness and horror for a bunch of groupies looking for fun in a beaver infested swamp.

Cast

Chad Anderson
Lexi Atkins
Jenn
Brent Briscoe
Winston Gregorson
Billy Barr
Peter Gilroy
Buck
Phyllis Katz
Myrne Gregorson
Hutch Dano
Hutch Dano
Sam
Rachel Melvin
Mary
Cortney Palm
Zoe
Jake Weary
Jake Weary
Tommy
Rex Linn
Rex Linn
Smyth
Robert R. Shafer
Trucker
Director Jordan Rubin
Writer Al Kaplan, Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan
Composer Al Kaplan, Jon Kaplan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 7 July 2014
World premiere 13 April 2014
Release date
13 April 2014 Russia 18+
30 October 2014 Germany
20 October 2014 Great Britain
13 April 2014 Kazakhstan
6 March 2015 Spain
20 October 2014 Sweden 15
20 March 2015 USA
13 April 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $54,985
Production Armory Films, BenderSpink, Canal+ Polska
Also known as
Zombeavers, Castores zombies, Zombeavers - Castores zombies, Zombeavers - Terror no Lago, Zombiber, Zombiebobry, Zombikoprad, Κάστορες ζόμπι, Бобры-зомби, ゾンビーバー, 狸老屍卡好, Castores Zumbis

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Zombeavers - Trailer
Zombeavers Trailer
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Quotes

Buck Zoe... I'm sorry I never ate your pussy. I'm gonna go back and eat all of it one day.
Zoe It's okay, baby. We're going to get out of here, okay?
Buck It just smells so bad down there...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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