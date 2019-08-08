Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Haunt
Poster of Haunt
Poster of Haunt
Poster of Haunt
Poster of Haunt
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films Haunt

Haunt

The Haunt 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Haunt - trailer in russian
Haunt  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 27 September 2019
World premiere 8 August 2019
Release date
17 October 2019 Russia Экспонента 18+
31 October 2019 Germany
17 October 2019 Kazakhstan 16+
24 October 2019 Netherlands
15 November 2019 Spain
13 September 2019 USA
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,243,353
Production Beck Woods, Broken Road Productions, Nickel City Pictures
Also known as
Haunt, La casa del terror, Halloween Haunt, Они, A Casa do Terror, Dom strachów, Hantise, Jie, Kabus Evi, La casa del terror (Haunt), La casa del terrore, Nemad, Prédák, Ukleto, Viņi, Вони, 헌트, ホーンテッド 世界一怖いお化け屋敷, 血腥萬聖夜
Director
Scott Beck
Scott Beck
Bryan Woods
Bryan Woods
Cast
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Will Brittain
Will Brittain
Lauryn Alisa McClain
Lauryn Alisa McClain
Andrew Caldwell
Andrew Caldwell
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Haunt
Alone 6.1
Alone (2020)
The Dark and the Wicked 6.3
The Dark and the Wicked (2020)
The Rental 5.5
The Rental (2020)
Host 6.3
Host (2020)
No Escape 5.6
No Escape (2020)
Burn 5.6
Burn (2019)
I See You 6.8
I See You (2019)
The Convent 3.9
The Convent (2018)
Strangers: Prey at Night 5.3
Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
Blood Fest 5.0
Blood Fest (2018)
Ghostland 7.2
Ghostland (2018)
Hell Fest 5.8
Hell Fest (2018)
Film in Collections
Horror Films with Monsters and Creatures Horror Films with Monsters and Creatures
Films About the Devil Films About the Devil

Film rating

6.4
Rate 18 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Евгений Ганин 18 October 2019, 07:33
Фильм хороший. Но не смотрите ру трейлер. Или смотрите без звука. Наши надмозги, в своем прреводе, добавили 90% анотации к какому-то существующему… Read more…
rafik.ivanov.85 17 October 2019, 05:46
Полная чушь ! Не интересный ! Дешевый фильм !
Film Trailers All trailers
Haunt - trailer in russian
Haunt Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more