Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
27 September 2019
World premiere
8 August 2019
Release date
|17 October 2019
|Russia
| Экспонента
|18+
|31 October 2019
|Germany
|
|
|17 October 2019
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|24 October 2019
|Netherlands
|
|
|15 November 2019
|Spain
|
|
|13 September 2019
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,243,353
Production
Beck Woods, Broken Road Productions, Nickel City Pictures
Also known as
Haunt, La casa del terror, Halloween Haunt, Они, A Casa do Terror, Dom strachów, Hantise, Jie, Kabus Evi, La casa del terror (Haunt), La casa del terrore, Nemad, Prédák, Ukleto, Viņi, Вони, 헌트, ホーンテッド 世界一怖いお化け屋敷, 血腥萬聖夜