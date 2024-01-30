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Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
, 2024
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
USA / Horror / 18+
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5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
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Synopsis
A teenager's life in a quiet suburb changes drastically when John Wayne Gacy, a famed serial killer, becomes his neighbor. His curiosity leads to dark secrets and a frightening journey from innocence to a dire clash with evil.
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Cast
Shelby Janes
Gacy's Mother
John Omohundro
Mason McNulty
Bobby
Brock Burnett
Howard
Mike Korich
Gacy
Caia Coley
Darlene
Gordon Hinchen
Ozzie
Nick Stellate
Det. Carlson
Michael Boutell
Daniel
Izabellah Diez
Jessica
Lilo Baier
Diana
Director
Michael Feifer
Writer
Michael Feifer
Composer
Robert Arzola
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
30 January 2024
World premiere
30 January 2024
Production
Feifer Worldwide
Also known as
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door, Gacy
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
13
votes
3.2
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
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