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Poster of Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
5.3

Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door

, 2024
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door - Trailer
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door  Trailer

Synopsis

A teenager's life in a quiet suburb changes drastically when John Wayne Gacy, a famed serial killer, becomes his neighbor. His curiosity leads to dark secrets and a frightening journey from innocence to a dire clash with evil.

Cast

Shelby Janes
Gacy's Mother
John Omohundro
Mason McNulty
Bobby
Brock Burnett
Howard
Mike Korich
Gacy
Caia Coley
Darlene
Gordon Hinchen
Ozzie
Nick Stellate
Det. Carlson
Michael Boutell
Daniel
Izabellah Diez
Jessica
Lilo Baier
Diana
Director Michael Feifer
Writer Michael Feifer
Composer Robert Arzola
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 30 January 2024
World premiere 30 January 2024
Production Feifer Worldwide
Also known as
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door, Gacy

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
3.2 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door - Trailer
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door Trailer
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