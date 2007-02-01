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Dead Daughters
4.5
Dead Daughters
, 2006
Dead Daughters
Russia / Horror, Mystery, Thriller / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
4.5
Cast
Yekaterina Shcheglova
Anna
Artyom Semakin
Yegor
Nikita Emshanov
Nikita
Mikhail Efimov
Stepan
Ravshana Kurkova
Rita
Darya Charusha
Vera
Ivan Volkov
Maks
Elena Morozova
Sister
Mikhail Dementyev
Anton
Alisa Grebenshchikova
Irina Brazgovka
Usherette
Director
Pavel Ruminov
Writer
Pavel Ruminov
Composer
Trey Gunn
,
Aleksandr Ivanov
,
Pavel Ruminov
,
Aleksei Taruts
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2006
World premiere
1 February 2007
Release date
1 February 2007
Russia
Централ Партнершип
18+
1 February 2007
Belarus
1 February 2007
Kazakhstan
1 February 2007
Ukraine
Budget
$1,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,577,440
Production
Central Partnership, Praktika Pictures
Also known as
Myortvye docheri, Anna i docheri, Dead Daughters, Martwe córki, Mirušās meitas, Oi nekres kores, Surnud tütred, Мёртвые дочери, Mertvye dochery
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Film rating
4.5
Rate
13
votes
3.9
IMDb
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Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 31 March 2021
Stills
Quotes
Anton
Yeah, ghosts, right... Very neat. Still it feels pretty gingerbread inside. I feel nothing.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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