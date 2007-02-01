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Poster of Dead Daughters
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Dead Daughters
4.5

Dead Daughters

, 2006
Dead Daughters
Russia / Horror, Mystery, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Dead Daughters
4.5

Cast

Yekaterina Shcheglova
Anna
Artyom Semakin
Artyom Semakin
Yegor
Nikita Emshanov
Nikita
Mikhail Efimov
Stepan
Ravshana Kurkova
Ravshana Kurkova
Rita
Darya Charusha
Darya Charusha
Vera
Ivan Volkov
Ivan Volkov
Maks
Elena Morozova
Elena Morozova
Sister
Mikhail Dementyev
Anton
Alisa Grebenshchikova
Alisa Grebenshchikova
Irina Brazgovka
Irina Brazgovka
Usherette
Director Pavel Ruminov
Writer Pavel Ruminov
Composer Trey Gunn, Aleksandr Ivanov, Pavel Ruminov, Aleksei Taruts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 February 2007
Release date
1 February 2007 Russia Централ Партнершип 18+
1 February 2007 Belarus
1 February 2007 Kazakhstan
1 February 2007 Ukraine
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $1,577,440
Production Central Partnership, Praktika Pictures
Also known as
Myortvye docheri, Anna i docheri, Dead Daughters, Martwe córki, Mirušās meitas, Oi nekres kores, Surnud tütred, Мёртвые дочери, Mertvye dochery

Film rating

4.5
Rate 13 votes
3.9 IMDb
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