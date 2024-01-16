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Poster of Last Night at Terrace Lanes
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Last Night at Terrace Lanes
5.5

Last Night at Terrace Lanes

, 2024
Last Night at Terrace Lanes
USA / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Last Night at Terrace Lanes
5.5

Synopsis

Young heroine Kennedy and her friends find themselves at Terrace Lanes on its last night of operation. When chaos breaks out, Kennedy and her father must come together to try and save their friends and survive the night.

Cast

Ken Arnold
Bruce
Sam Lukowski
Wes Johnson
Anita Sharma
Patty
Francesca Capaldi
Kennedy
Mia Rae Roberts
Tess
Christopher Walker
Dove
Christopher Inlow
Huck
Jessenia Rebecca Beaumont
Starr
Carlo Glorioso
Captain Pinsetter
Elias Arnold
Cody
Lucas Sanchez
Pete
Director Jamie Nash
Writer Adam Cesare, Jenna St. John
Composer Michael Weber
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 January 2024
World premiere 16 January 2024
Production Cinematic Productions, Bard Tales Productions, Cinematic Productions
Also known as
Last Night at Terrace Lanes, Boliche do Terror, Ölüm Oyunu, Последняя ночь в Тэррас Лэйнс, デス・ボウリング 真夜中の惨劇, 准时追杀, 逃杀露台巷, 限时追杀

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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