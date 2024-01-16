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Last Night at Terrace Lanes
5.5
Last Night at Terrace Lanes
, 2024
Last Night at Terrace Lanes
USA / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.5
Synopsis
Young heroine Kennedy and her friends find themselves at Terrace Lanes on its last night of operation. When chaos breaks out, Kennedy and her father must come together to try and save their friends and survive the night.
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Cast
Ken Arnold
Bruce
Sam Lukowski
Wes Johnson
Anita Sharma
Patty
Francesca Capaldi
Kennedy
Mia Rae Roberts
Tess
Christopher Walker
Dove
Christopher Inlow
Huck
Jessenia Rebecca Beaumont
Starr
Carlo Glorioso
Captain Pinsetter
Elias Arnold
Cody
Lucas Sanchez
Pete
Director
Jamie Nash
Writer
Adam Cesare
,
Jenna St. John
Composer
Michael Weber
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
16 January 2024
World premiere
16 January 2024
Production
Cinematic Productions, Bard Tales Productions, Cinematic Productions
Also known as
Last Night at Terrace Lanes, Boliche do Terror, Ölüm Oyunu, Последняя ночь в Тэррас Лэйнс, デス・ボウリング 真夜中の惨劇, 准时追杀, 逃杀露台巷, 限时追杀
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 August 2024
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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