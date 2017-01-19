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Poster of The Bride
5.5
The Bride - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Bride
5.5

The Bride

, 2017
Nevesta
Russia / Horror, Thriller, Mystery / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Bride
5.5
The Bride - Trailer
The Bride  Trailer

Cast

Viktoriya Glukhikh
Viktoriya Glukhikh
Nastya
Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Aleksandra Rebenok
Aleksandra Rebenok
Liza
Igor Khripunov
Igor Khripunov
Barin
Valeriya Dmitrieva
Valeriya Dmitrieva
Viktor Solovyov
Viktor Solovyov
Natalia Grinshpun
Natalia Grinshpun
Aglaya
Igor Yashanin
Igor Yashanin
Victor Solovyev
Ivan and Lisa's father
Marina Alhamdan
The Bride
Miroslava Karpovich
Miroslava Karpovich
The Wife
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Nastya's teacher
Director Svyatoslav Podgayevsky
Writer Svyatoslav Podgayevsky
Composer Halfdan E, Jesper Hansen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 25 November 2017
World premiere 19 January 2017
Release date
19 January 2017 Russia КароПрокат 16+
19 January 2017 Belarus
2 November 2017 Brazil
27 January 2017 Estonia
19 January 2017 Kazakhstan
19 January 2017 Ukraine
17 March 2017 Viet Nam
Budget 70,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $6,985,353
Production 10/09, 2020 Studio, Focus Plus Cinema
Also known as
Nevesta, The Bride, La novia, A Noiva, Cô Dâu Ma, Līgava, Mõrsja, Panna młoda, Невеста, ゴースト・ブライド, 鬼嫁娘, 鬼新娘, The Bride - Die Braut

Film rating

5.5
Rate 54 votes
4.6 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3585 In the Horror genre  420 In the Thriller genre  749 In the Mystery genre  85 In films of Russia  618 In films of 2017  163
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

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The Bride - Trailer
The Bride Trailer
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Quotes

The Photographer The Russian scientist-chemist, the doctor of medicine Joseph Hamel, speaking at the St. Petersburg Academy of Sciences, reported on the unusual properties of silver halide when deposited on the photographic plate. According to the scientist, the negative was capable of not only capturing the light reflected on it, but also to save something more: energy, which people called the soul. The academic community raised Hamel to laugh, but soon there was a ritual: the dead were photographed with eyes painted over the eyelids. It was believed that this way you could deceive death.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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