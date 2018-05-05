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3.8
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The Toybox
3.8
The Toybox
, 2018
The Toybox
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
3.8
Cast
Mischa Barton
Samantha
Jeff Denton
Steve
Denise Richards
Jennifer
Brian Nagel
Jay
Greg Violand
Charles
Malika Michelle
Olivia
Matt Mercer
Mark
David Greathouse
Robert Gunthry
Katie Keene
Ghost Girl
Drake Jacobson
Rudy
Director
Tom Nagel
Writer
Jeff Denton
,
Jeff Miller
,
Brian Nagel
,
Tom Nagel
Composer
Holly Amber Church
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
19 June 2018
World premiere
5 May 2018
Production
Steel House Productions, Millman Productions, Skyline Entertainment
Also known as
The Toybox, Autosuvila, Camper Killer, Karavan smrti, La caravana del mal, Toybox: Przyczajone zło, Караваната, Фургон смерти, マーダー・ドライブ, 더 토이박스, Toybox, The Toy Box
More
Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Updated 8 February 2022
Stills
Quotes
Steve
OK, so, let me get this straight. A serial killer dies in here. What, all of a sudden his RV is magically killing people?
Jay
That's the only thing that makes sense.
Steve
Wait, that makes sense to you?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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