Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Toybox
3.8
Kinoafisha Films The Toybox
3.8

The Toybox

, 2018
The Toybox
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Toybox
3.8

Cast

Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Samantha
Jeff Denton
Steve
Denise Richards
Denise Richards
Jennifer
Brian Nagel
Jay
Greg Violand
Charles
Malika Michelle
Olivia
Matt Mercer
Mark
David Greathouse
Robert Gunthry
Katie Keene
Ghost Girl
Drake Jacobson
Rudy
Director Tom Nagel
Writer Jeff Denton, Jeff Miller, Brian Nagel, Tom Nagel
Composer Holly Amber Church
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 19 June 2018
World premiere 5 May 2018
Production Steel House Productions, Millman Productions, Skyline Entertainment
Also known as
The Toybox, Autosuvila, Camper Killer, Karavan smrti, La caravana del mal, Toybox: Przyczajone zło, Караваната, Фургон смерти, マーダー・ドライブ, 더 토이박스, Toybox, The Toy Box

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 8 February 2022

Quotes

Steve OK, so, let me get this straight. A serial killer dies in here. What, all of a sudden his RV is magically killing people?
Jay That's the only thing that makes sense.
Steve Wait, that makes sense to you?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Toybox

Down a Dark Hall
Down a Dark Hall Horror, Thriller, Fantasy, Drama
2018, USA
5.0
Behind the Walls
Behind the Walls Horror
2018, USA
3.0
He's Out There
He's Out There Horror
2018, USA
5.0
Executor
Executor Action, Drama
2017, USA
3.0
Delirium
Delirium Mystery, Thriller, Horror
2017, USA
6.0
Flight 7500
Flight 7500 Thriller
2014, USA / Japan
4.0
Madison County
Madison County Thriller, Horror, Detective
2011, USA
4.0
Chain Letter
Chain Letter Horror, Thriller
2010, USA
5.0
Inoperable
Inoperable Horror
2017, USA
3.0
Apartment 1303 3D
Apartment 1303 3D Horror
2012, USA / Canada
3.0
Valentine
Valentine Horror, Thriller
2001, USA / Australia
5.0
Homecoming
Homecoming Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
5.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more