Poster of Influencer
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Influencer

Influencer

Influencer 18+
Synopsis

While struggling on a solo backpacking trip in Thailand, social media influencer Madison meets CW, who travels with ease and shows her a more uninhibited way of living. But CW's interest in her takes a darker turn.
Influencer  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 May 2023
World premiere 16 November 2022
Release date
18 May 2023 Russia Global Film
25 May 2023 Azerbaijan 18+
25 May 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
25 May 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
26 May 2023 Latvia N12
19 May 2023 Lithuania
1 June 2023 Ukraine
25 May 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $226,682
Production Octane Entertainment, Superchill
Also known as
Influencer, Influencer - L'isola delle illusioni, Influencerka, Suunamudija, Інфлюенсер, Остров иллюзий, 偽りの楽園, 夺命网红
Director
Kurtis David Harder
Cast
Sara Canning
Emily Tennant
Cassandra Naud
Rory J. Saper
Justin Sams
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Movies Set on Islands Movies Set on Islands

Film rating

6.2 IMDb
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Our Review

Influencers fall under the influence of a strange girl.
Influencers fall under the influence of a strange girl. Madison leads a classic life as a travel blogger and influencer, with all that entails. This means sharing her selfies against every landmark and filming videos for her followers with the latest nuggets of wisdom. And of course, she can't just eat a beautiful dish without taking the perfect photo first. The latest stop on her never-ending journey is Thailand, where Madison was supposed to go on a week-long romantic tour with her boyfriend. However, he couldn't join her, so the blogger…

Film Reviews

Comon 24 May 2023, 18:42
Хороший фильмец. Сюжет угадывался конечно, но такие фильмы мне нравятся, заставляют быть все время начеку
Киноафиша.инфо 24 May 2023, 19:30
Добрый день! Рады, что фильм вам понравился 😊 Спасибо за отзыв!
Influencer - trailer
Influencer Trailer
Influencer - trailer in russian
Influencer Trailer in russian
Stills
